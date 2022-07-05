John Hii is getting a chance to re-join the Albany-Springfield rivalry.
This time around, he’ll be on the opposite sideline.
Hii, the former Springfield boys basketball coach, was hired as Albany’s new boys coach. He takes over for Chris Carter, who guided the Hornets to a Class 3A playoff berth in his final season as coach.
Hii met with his team Tuesday morning.
“I’m so excited,” said Hii, who coached the Bulldogs for the 2018-19 and 2019-2020 seasons, guiding the program to a district title in his first season. “This has been two years that I have wanted to return to Livingston Parish and here it is. I couldn’t be more excited or more thrilled to get started and to really do some program building at Albany High School.”
Albany girls basketball coach and athletic director Stacy Darouse said one thing stood out about Hii in selecting a new coach.
“Honestly, enthusiasm,” she said. “I think he’s going to bring a high energy, high enthusiasm to the program. I think the boys are going to be excited because he’s excited. He’s going to be happy to be back in Livingston Parish, and he is looking forward to being the coach at Albany High School, and that’s what we were looking for.”
“I think Coach Hii’s going to bring a level of discipline and hard work and high morals, and we’re looking forward to that in our school and our program,” Darouse continued.
After his departure from Springfield, Hii was the girls basketball coach at Loudon (Tenn.) High School.
“I have learned the importance of patience,” Hii said regarding how things have changed for him in the past two years. “I have learned the importance of really communicating with the people you need to communicate with. I have learned how to re-finish a house, which is really random. I picked up a lot of life skills with using some power tools and stuff of that nature. It’s two more years of life experience under the belt, which hopefully allows me to give these boys the best experience that they could want or ask for because really, at the end of the day, that’s why I’m there. Basketball brings me to Livingston Parish, but I’m there for the boys. My main goal is to give them the best program experience they could ever ask for and give them some of that stuff that I’ve learned and hopefully pass on some knowledge to them.”
Hii said getting to coach in Livingston Parish again was the biggest draw in taking the Albany job.
“Livingston Parish has such an extraordinary community, especially that Albany-Springfield area,” Hii said. “The communities are just so ingrained in the schools. I love it. I love the aspect of it. The parish does such a good job of keeping a history, like with the Livingston Parish Tournament and just other things that they do. It’s so cool, and it’s so awesome to be a part of. Those were just some personal draws, but basketball in Livingston Parish is fantastic. I know Walker’s been good in the past, and Live Oak has been good in the past. I mean, what more could you ask for than two 5A teams to play? You know you get an opportunity every year to prove your worth in the parish. What could be more exciting than that? What’s more fun than that? And really just having that community aspect throughout the whole parish. That, to me, just made a huge difference and made it an attractive landing spot for me.”
Hii said it will likely take some time to figure out an offensive style of play for the Hornets, something he’ll begin to formulate after watching the team play and go through drills in practice.
“Offensively, my biggest thing is putting my athletes in the right spots to succeed,” he said. “It doesn’t really matter how good you are if you’re set up to fail. We’re really going to get in the lab, in the gym, and work. Offensively, points win games, so we want to score points. That part of it, we’ll just have to see. I want my system to fit my kids. I’m not a big fan of making my kids fit a system because you just don’t know. That truly can be setting kids up to fail, and that’s not something I want to do.”
“Defensively, we are going to try our best to be a hard-nosed, man-to-man team – the same kind of defensive values that I was teaching at Springfield and trying to really just mess with other people with our intensity and effort on defense and really coaching our rotations and making everything look really smooth,” Hii continued. “Defensively, it’s a success for me if we are playing with 100 percent effort every play. For me, if we’re doing that on the defensive end, then I’m really happy with that. That is actually a learned skill, and that’s a tough skill to teach is learning how to give 100 percent an entire possession. It means not standing up in the middle of a defensive series. It means never losing sight of the ball or your man. It just means so many things, so teaching that is a process, but that’s what we’re going to be. We’re going to be hard-nosed. We’re going to know what’s supposed to happen. We’re going to take ownership when things don’t go our way. We’re not blaming referees. We are just there to play the game and really learn how to be young men.”
Hii is ready to get started with his new team.
“I’m excited to return,” he said. “I’m excited for the kids. I’m really just thrilled to be there, and I can’t wait to get us started, and we’re going to win some games.”
