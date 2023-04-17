Albany High didn’t have to go far to land its news boys basketball coach.
Terrence Thomas, who joined the Hornets’ staff as an assistant coach earlier this year, was introduced to the team Monday.
It’s the first high school head coaching job for Thomas, who coached at Loranger Middle School and has also run the Breakout Elite Basketball program.
“I’m so excited,” Thomas said. “It’s almost like a dream. I’ve always envisioned myself leading a program, helping a program and growing my own program, so for it to be happening, it still hasn’t set in just yet, but it feels really good.”
Thomas takes over for Brandon Wagner, who was hired in November just as the Hornets starting their season. Albany principal Sammie Lacara said Wagner accepted another position in another district.
Lacara said he’s hoping Thomas will give the program some stability after having multiple coaches in the past year.
“I don’t see him as somebody who’s looking to sit here, make a name for himself in a season or two and then bounce and go,” Lacara said. “I think he’s found a home here. He’s very happy. He’s kind of expressed that to me that he enjoys being here on this campus around these kids, so it just seemed like a natural progression for him.”
“When you sit down and you talk with someone, you can kind of tell that they are very genuine, and I think that’s probably the biggest attribute I got from him in talking to him,” Lacara continued.
Thomas, who joined the Albany staff as an assistant in January and teaches world geography and environmental science, said Monday’s meeting with the team ‘went well’.
“It was exciting,” he said. “The kids were excited. They have expectations.”
Said Lacara of the team meeting Monday: “I hadn’t seen those kids light up like that in a while. It was very good to see.”
The Hornets went 7-26 this past season, but Thomas said working with the team last season will help as he takes over the program.
“It’s definitely been a really, really great advantage to have of getting to know those guys outside of basketball as well, and them getting to know me and understanding who I am as a person first and as a coach,” Thomas said. “It’s definitely been great, and it’s really going to help this transition go a little smoother, so it’s been good.”
He said it also helps that he’s seen the Hornets play and there’s plenty to build upon.
“I love their heart,” Thomas said. “Despite their record, despite the losing, they compete, man. They wanted to be out there. They wanted to try to win the game. They wanted to play. They took coaching. I could give them instructions. They wanted to learn. They wanted to understand what they needed to do, and regardless of what it looked like outside, I enjoyed their desire to want to compete and play and hopefully win a game. That definitely stuck with me – and their skill set. There are some kids that have a lot of talent and a lot of potential that I don’t even think that they realize or that they see yet. I believe in it, and I see it, and I definitely want to try to tap into that, so I’m excited.”
To get there, Thomas, a 2009 graduate of Pass Christian (Miss.) High School, said he’s looking to build a culture for the program based on fundamentals and confidence.
“Confidence is everything, so for me, in the beginning it’s all about putting them in the gym and building their confidence and making them believe in themselves, believe in each other, and then expose themselves to the opportunities that they have with their game,” Thomas said. “Once they’re confident, whether it’s shooting, passing the ball or dribbling the ball, playing defense together, if they can get the confidence, then everything else begins to fall into place.”
Thomas also has an idea of how he’d like the Hornets to play.
“I like to push the game,” he said. “I like the game to be fun and entertaining to watch, gritty on defense. Offensively, we’re definitely going to look to push the ball up the floor, run a lot of transition offense … We’re not very big, so we have to look to get those transition points, so we’re going to look to get out and score, shoot the ball when we can …”
After tryouts next month, Thomas is looking to get the team in some college camps and summer league games. He said another big part of the team’s growth will come from getting into the weight room.
“That’s a must, really for any athlete, but that strength will definitely boost their confidence,” Thomas said. “When you feel strong, it’s almost like getting a new haircut. When you feel strong, you feel like you can do pretty much anything regardless of what comes your way. You walk taller, your head’s held higher, so it will definitely be good for them.”
Thomas said building community support is another must for the Hornet program, and he said he’s looking become a fixture at middle school and rec league games.
“I’m just trying to really get the community and everybody to be one team, one family and really walk in that,” he said. “That’s one of the biggest things I want people to know is I’m all about community. I’m all about family and culture. We’re going to work hard, and the kids are going to need the support. There are going to be some tough days, but as long as they’ve got people supporting them and encouraging them, it will help push them through that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.