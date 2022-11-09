The Albany boys basketball program is looking for a new head coach with jamboree action tipping off Thursday for a number of parish team.
Albany principal Sammie Lacara said Wednesday John Hii resigned as the Hornets’ coach earlier this week for personal reasons.
“I am taking some personal time away from coaching," Hii said via text. "This will allow me to focus on some health issues that have arisen in the last 6 months. I hope all the best to Albany High School.”
Hii, who coached at Springfield for the 2018-19 and 2019-2020 seasons and guided the program to a district title in his first season, was hired in July and didn’t coach a regular season game for the Hornets.
“We appreciate all the time he put in with the boys,” Lacara said. “The boys were responding very well to him, and I hate to see him leave, but that was the decision he needed to make. We wish him the best, and we’re just going to move on and try to find the next best candidate to fill that position.”
Lacara said Danny Goodwin, a longtime part of the Albany program and a CECP coach, will fill in until a permanent head coach is named. Lacara’s plan is to have a new coach in place by next week.
“They respond well to Coach Danny,” Lacara said of Goodwin, who’s served as the team’s assistant coach. “They know Coach Danny really well, and they’re going to work hard for him. He’s going to kind of take the reins and one of us as an administrator or coach is just going to sit on the bench just to help him out and assist him just to be an extra set of eyes.”
Lacara said he got a chance to watch Goodwin coach the team in a scrimmage Tuesday.
“He was in control of everything from beginning to end, so it was really a very good situation,” Lacara said. “We’re fortunate to have him. Even when we do hire someone, he’s going to stay heavily involved as an assistant, I’m sure. That’s good for the kids. It’s a continuity thing. Like with anything, I think it’s always good to have somebody the kids are familiar with, especially in a sudden change like this.”
The Hornets face Denham Springs as part of the Walker Jamboree at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, a contest Lacara said the team will play in. Albany opens the regular season Nov. 17 at Fontainebleau.
“The timing isn’t the most ideal, obviously, but at the same time, you’re stuck with what you have to do, and we’re going to do the best we can to fill that spot. The good thing is, I think we have a very good base of ball players. From what I saw (Tuesday) night, I was very impressed … I think Coach Danny was definitely pleased with what he got out of them, and we’re still going to get a couple of players back from football that are going to actually help out that are going to probably step into very significant roles, so I think they’re only going to get better.”
Lacara said he’s had some coaches reach out to him regarding the job, and he knows what he’s looking for in the program’s next head coach.
“I want to look for somebody who’s going to be a good role model for our boys, who’s going to be a good mentor, who’s going to teach them basketball,” Lacara said. “Obviously, you want to have success on the court, but my big goal for our kids is to learn what they do on the court to have success off the court and in life. You’d love to believe every kid is going to go play college ball somewhere and make a million dollars in the NBA. That’s not the case, but what they do learn on the court, what they do learn in a pressure situation in a game and how a coach handles that and mentors them is what’s going to make good young men out of them, which is what we all want.
“You also want someone who’s going to be heavily involved with the kids academically because there are some of them that are going to have the struggles in that area,” Lacara continued. “You want the coach to be somebody that can help them through that, but at the same time hold them to account on that because, again, that is why they’re here. Not that it’s secondary, but you want somebody to put a good product out there on the court. I’m a firm believer in if you do those first two things, you’re going to get a good product.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.