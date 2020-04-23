During this time of economic uncertainty, there are many who need a helping hand.
The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank recognizes that need and has partnered with the Church International in Livingston to distribute food on Friday, April 24 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The church's address is 26490 S. Frost Road, Livingston, LA 70754.
According to the church, the food bank will be offering 75 pound boxes of food on a first come, first served basis until supplies run out.
Questions can be e-mailed to pastor Randy Creel - randy@thechurch.fm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.