WALKER – A suspect is in custody in East Baton Rouge Parish wanted in a rash of vehicle burglaries in a subdivision north of Walker, according to Sheriff Jason Ard.
Milton Lee Mosby II, 20, of Baton Rouge is in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
Sheriff’s Office detectives were sent to Collins Place subdivision Wednesday night after complaints about multiple vehicle burglaries, Ard said.
“It’s believed the suspect targeted this particular subdivision. While this investigation is still ongoing, the suspect has been linked to more than 10 incidents at this time - just in this subdivision,” he said.
Mosby was armed and targeting both unlocked vehicles and locked vehicles – when valuables were left in plain view, Ard said.
Items such as purses, wallets and credit cards were taken.
With the help of alert residents and their surveillance equipment, detectives quickly identified Mosby as a suspect, Ard said.
Detectives tracked him to East Baton Rouge Parish and with the help of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s, Mosby and his vehicle were located, and he was taken into custody.
“Inside the suspect’s vehicle, detectives located the clothing, mask, gloves, shoes, backpack and handgun that the suspect was wearing/holding in the surveillance videos at the time of these crimes,” Ard said.
Several stolen items were recovered; more charges and arrests are possible, Ard said.
“This is just a great example of what can happen when law enforcement agencies and local citizens all work together,” the sheriff said.
“We send a message that this type of behavior is not acceptable and will not be tolerated.”
