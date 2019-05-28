LIVINGSTON – A Baton Rouge man has been arrested by Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives in the 2018 slaying of a Texas man, Sheriff Jason Ard said.
Kevin Dukes, 43, of Baton Rouge was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on one count of second-degree murder on Tuesday, May 28.
No bond was allowed.
Dukes is accused of the shooting of Fermin Pecina, 38.
“We never give up. We keep pushing,” Ard said. “We follow the evidence. And, that is what led to this new development.”
The motive for the slaying is “still unclear,” Ard said, but detectives are examining all the facts of this case.
Anyone with information can call (225) 686-2241 ext.1 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
The investigation began Aug. 10 when a person traveling along Hood Road in Denham Springs alerted deputies to a possible body.
Deputies found a body near the intersection of Hood Road and a hunting club road.
An investigation found the victim might have been dead only 8 hours, Ard said at the time.
Pecina, who had been in the Baton Rouge area for a few weeks, was reported missing by his family.
His family helped in identifying him, Ard said.
An autopsy found he died of a single gunshot wound.
