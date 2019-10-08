WATSON – A manhunt is underway Tuesday for a Baton Rouge man suspected in the slaying of a Watson woman on Monday, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Jason Ard said Terrell Anthony, 37, of Carolina Street, Baton Rouge, is wanted for first-degree murder and simple robbery.
The victim was identified as Jessica Clark, 31, he said.
Anthony is believed to be armed and dangerous, Ard said.
“We do not believe Anthony is in the immediate area at this time,” he said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
Ard said deputies were dispatched at 11:30 p.m. Monday to the 9000 block of Rue De Fleur Drive in Watson for a disturbance with shots fired.
“Our deputies arrived to find a deceased female with multiple gunshot wounds,” Ard said.
Investigators determined Anthony and Clark were involved in a relationship, he said.
“We know Anthony arrived at the address earlier in the day, held occupants – not the victim at this time – within the residence against their will and physically took their cellphones from them,” Ard said.
While holding the occupants, Clark returned home from a weekend trip and Anthony confronted her, he said.
Clark was shot multiple times and Anthony fled the scene, Ard said.
The victim’s white 2018 Honda Accord was later located at a Denham Springs apartment complex.
“Domestic violence is an all too common occurrence. It can happen to anyone at any time,” Ard said.
The Domestic Violence Unit is involved in the case, he said.
Anthony was out on bond after being indicted on second-degree murder in March by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury in a fatal shooting, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Anthony is accused of shooting David Walker, 68, on Seneca Street in 2017.
