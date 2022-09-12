Bradley Harris seeks re-election to Livingston Parish School Board

Denham Springs resident Bradley Harris has announced he will seek re-election to the District 4 Seat on the Livingston Parish School Board.

Harris, a life-long Republican, first assumed the District 4 board seat in January 2019, after he ran unopposed for the position.

During his tenure in office, he has been involved in the planning and construction phases of the new Denham Springs Elementary, Southside Junior High and Southside Elementary schools. He also has been involved with the planning and construction of the new athletic facilities at Denham Springs High School and the new four-classroom addition at Seventh Ward Elementary.

At the same time, Harris has advocated for greater police presence on all campuses in Livingston Parish to improve safety, and he has supported all proposals to increase pay for teachers and staff workers. Harris also supported the district’s recent investment in improved mental health services for all school system employees and their families.

Harris also has fought against burdensome state COVID-19 mandates on local schools and has supported greater face-to-face instruction time for all Livingston Parish students.

“I have been honored to work on projects to move our school system forward; and I’m especially proud of the new school and athletic facilities we have been able to deliver to the Denham Springs community,” Harris said. “I remain committed to doing what’s right for our children, for our employees, and for our community overall.”

Harris is an industrial sales and services representative with JM Test Systems, Inc., of Baton Rouge. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial management technology and a Master of Business degree from Southeastern Louisiana University. Harris is also certified in industrial safety and security procedures.

He has been married to Luwana O’Neal Harris for 35 years, and they have two sons: Zachary, a senior at Brown University, and Alex, a sophomore and scholarship football player at Southeastern Louisiana University. Harris and his entire family are graduates of Denham Springs High School. He earned his high school diploma in 1976 after garnering All-State honors in football.

Harris and his family are members of First Baptist Church of Denham Springs, where he serves as a Deacon and Sunday School leader.

The election for the District 4 school board seat will be held on Nov. 8, 2022.