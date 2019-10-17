WALKER - A restaurant in Walker suffered some unexpected building damage Thursday afternoon.
According to Capt. John Sharp, public information officer for the Walker Police Department, an elderly lady was in the wrong gear and misjudged the pressure she applied to the acceleration pedal - sending her into Rotolos' lobby.
Sharp confirmed that no one was hurt in the accident.
More information from the officer on duty is still forthcoming.
The owner of the location was en route after hearing about the accident, and thankful no one was hurt. He's hoping the accident will not stop his business for too long but had no estimate at the time of contact.
