KILLIAN - Killian alderman Blaine LeMaire is being investigated by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office related to use of the town’s Tax ID number for a personal purchase.
According to a release from LPSO spokeswoman Lori Steele, a complaint was received regarding the allegations against LeMaire.
“Through investigation, we have found an unauthorized online purchase from Home Depot on a washing machine,” the release said. “The subject used the town’s Tax ID # (sic) – avoiding having to pay sales taxes. That washing machine was located at the Alderman’s home for personal use.”
LeMaire is wanted for two felony charges – Malfeasance in Office and Computer Fraud – as well as a misdemeanor charge of Theft.
LeMaire was supposed to turn himself in Friday, October 4, but failed to do so, according to the LPSO.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 ext. 1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867)
