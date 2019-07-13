LIVINGSTON - Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks announced Saturday afternoon around 1:10 p.m. that a curfew is in effect for the parish from "Saturday's dusk until Sunday's dawn."

While Barry, which achieved hurricane status just before landfall, continues to shift west, Livingston Parish still expects to receive heavy wind and rain into the night — with totals anywhere from 10" - 15".

Flash flooding is the deadliest inland flooding threat, and Livingston Parish remains under a flash flood warning through the weekend. Officials ask that individuals 'shelter at home' until the weather has passed late Sunday evening or early Monday morning.

If you see drainage issues, or need assistance once the disaster has started, please contact the following numbers:

Denham Springs Emergency Operations - 225-665-5106, Ext. 231

Walker Emergency Operations - 225-665-2467

Gravity Drainage District 1 - 225-664-5827

Parish Emergency Operations - 225-686-3996

Those numbers will be monitored 24/7.

River stages remained low Saturday morning, with high level crests expected Monday and Tuesday. While local rains will raise the levels some, officials are saying that rains in the north part of the Comite and Amite basins will fill the rivers quickly.

Shelters have been opened in Denham Springs at New Covenant Church and South Walker Baptist on Hammack Road. Three schools in south Denham Springs have invited citizens to park their cars there as those campuses did not flood in 2016. They are:

Gray's Creek Elementary

Juban Parc Elementary

Juban Parc Junior High

Sandbags are available for last minute preparations at the following locations:

Between Denham Springs and the parish, over 500,000 sandbags have been handed out in anticipation of Barry's arrival - and the subsequent projected flooding.