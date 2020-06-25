It was a tough start to the morning for many commuters and law enforcement.
A train derailment near U.S. 190 and Hwy. 449 in Walker has caused a traffic shutdown on 190 in both directions. The Walker Police Department asks that commuters use alternate routes.
Those using 449 will have to return north at the tracks and find another way.
The derailment has also caused power outages east of the area, into the Town of Livingston, according to Livingston Police Chief Dufrene.
This story is developing and coverage is ongoing. No injuries reported at this time.
