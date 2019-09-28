WALKER - The city's police department is asking for the public's help in finding a girl missing since Friday.
Dakota McDade, who resides in Walker, was last seen Friday, September 27 at Creekside Apartments. She is 5'-4", brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing black and white shorts, a gray 'Bethany Church' shirt, and a black jacket.
She may also have a teal colored backpack.
Anyone having information regarding Dakota’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Walker Police Department at (225) 664-3125. An anonymous tip can be sent to us by texting TIPWALKERPD to 888777 and following the directions.
