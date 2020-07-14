Life comes at you fast.
In the fall of 2019, then attorney Brian Abels was running the roads in a three-parish race for an open judge's seat on the 21st Judicial Court Bench. Between Livingston, Tangipahoa, and St. Helena parishes - Abels had some ground to cover.
The multi-parish race to fill the term of the Hon. Doug Hughes was contentious at times, dropping into a runoff at William Dykes pulled just enough in the primary to force a follow-up between Abels and his opponent, "Ernie" Drake.
Abels claimed the title, however, with 43,099 (56%) votes over Livingston, Tangipahoa, and St. Helena parishes - the three parishes associated with the judicial district.
There was a 45.2% turnout.
"It's just the emotion of it...," Abels said Saturday night, trailing off, "the fatigue.
"We ran well in all three parishes, though."
Abels was a landslide in Livingston Parish, claiming 26,792 votes or 71%.
"The Livingston Parish support just... blew me away. It was overwhelming," Abels said of the race.
However, all that rush came to a head for Abels' first day on the bench, which was in Amite. He entered the court room, where he was sworn in, sat down - and froze.
"Everything up to that point had been a rush," Abels remembered, "and suddenly I'm on the other side (of the bench). I looked out and just, couldn't move at first - I bet it was weird for the people in the audience."
But, Abels got to work on his docket.. and then some. The new judge had campaigned on getting into the long list of people who move through Division D, his sector of the judiciary, and he made a promise to get those people a decision, instead of having to wait.
"They may not like the decision," Abels said in a podcast with the News last fall, "but they'll have one. If they don't like it, they can appeal."
Abels began working furiously through his case load, turning out cases just as quickly as they came. In fact, Abels bragged that he felt as if, sometime around late February, he was getting his docket "under control."
Then, the brakes hit with COVID-19.
Court was immediately cancelled for any time after March 13, and the early belief was that court would remain cancelled through the month of April. During that time, it was up to the courthouse crew and the judiciary to come up with a plan for returning to some sort of regularity in court proceedings.
The solution? Zoom.
"Some courts had already been doing it (around the state," Abels explained, "so we had a benchmark."
Zoom is an online application that can be used through a computer or phone which creates a meeting room and allows participants to come together, face-to-face. The main instructions? Show the same respect as you would in court, and dress appropriately - at least from the waist up.
"It actually worked really well," Abels began, "attorneys and judges adapted and we just started going with it. It allowed us to get back to court sooner than we would have if we had waited for (Louisiana's Phase 1)."
The courts sent out instructions on how to join the Zoom meeting, wherein all participants would join and be muted. As names and attorneys were called, the participants would make their cases as if they were in court.
Once Phase 1 began in Louisiana, the system moved to outside wait for the courthouse, with a check-in system. Some courts, however, including sensitive family court matters remained on Zoom. To help reduce court traffic, inmates who did not bond out of prison were also called in via Zoom.
"It was really a win-win," Abels said, "as attorneys were glad that the cases were still moving, and judges were excited the docket was still moving."
Abels said his first six months on the bench have been "wild," but a good experience - an experience he credits to the other judges and the courthouse crew itself.
"Everyone came together and we just figured it out," Abels said of the courthouse's plan. "Everyone wanted to make it work, so (the judges, the sheriff, the clerk) all worked through the issues and found a way to work it out.
"From my perspective, it's been a joy watching this courtroom and courthouse grow out of a situation that looked pretty dire to begin with."
