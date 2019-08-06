BATON ROUGE -- The Baton Rouge Police Department sergeant who was shot after responding to a call in Baton Rouge on Monday night is from Livingston Parish, his wife confirmed to The News.
Ralph Walker, a 22-year police veteran who lives in Walker, was shot in the leg after responding to a domestic dispute dispatched call at 948 Geranium Street, the police department said in a statement. Walker was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the police department.
Walker’s wife, Tricia, told The News in a phone call that her husband was “in good spirits” but that there was no timetable for when he’d be released from the hospital. Walker was still in the hospital as of Tuesday afternoon, his wife said.
The suspect, 24-year-old Clifton Gerard Eames, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on three counts of attempted first degree murder on a police officer and illegal use of a weapon.
The investigation is ongoing, the police department said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.