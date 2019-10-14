WALKER – A public hearing to amend the city budget and the introduction of another budget amendment are on the agenda for the Walker City Council’s meeting Monday.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
The public hearing is for budget amendment No. 7 for the relocation of natural gas lines on Dunn Road and residential expansion on Forrest Delatte Road.
The City Council also will introduce budget amendment No. 8, and schedule a date for its public hearing, to move $200,000 to the streets/drainage budget.
The council also will consider six resolutions on a variety of topics to be presented by Chief of Operations Jamie Etheridge.
Two of the resolutions are cooperative endeavor agreements, one with the state for the Buddy Ellis Road water extension and the other with the Livingston Parish School Board for the use of the Ferrington House.
Two other resolutions deal with approving a servitude on Corbin Avenue and Florida Boulevard for a new natural gas regulator station and approving gas rates for heavy industrial users.
Etheridge also will address the council about a vehicle lease for the Police Department and stun guns.
The council also will consider the mayor’s appointment of Larry Smith to the Alcohol Beverage Control Board.
