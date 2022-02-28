Burglary suspect taken into custody after search

The search for a burglary suspect who fled into a wooded area ended successfully when authorities captured Justin Dewally.
Dewally, 40, is tied to numerous vehicle and structure burglaries in the area, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement.
“Thank you for your cooperation & patience,” Ard wrote on his Facebook page. “Special thanks to LPSO & our first responder partners.”
The search began early Sunday morning, when a large presence of LPSO deputies and other law enforcement agencies scoured the Juban Road/Floria Boulevard area for Dewally, who was believed to be armed at the time.
A little more than an hour after announcing the search, deputies were able to capture Dewally, who was located on Florida Boulevard, Ard said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.