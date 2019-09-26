LIVINGSTON – A parish-wide burn ban has been ordered by the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP).
The ban goes into effect at 6 a.m. Friday and remains in effect until further notice, according to the proclamation signed by Mark Harrell, LOHSEP director.
The proclamation was announced shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday.
It cited dry weather conditions in Livingston Parish and was being done to support local fire departments.
The seven-day forecast by the National Weather Service said Livingston Parish sees no rain in the forecast.
Thursday night will be clear with lows around 70 and southerly winds at 5 mph.
On Friday, parish residents can expect it to be sunny with highs near 92, southerly winds at 5-10 mph.
For the Laine Hardy celebration at north Park on Saturday, the NWS said it will be mostly sunny with a high of 92, again southerly winds at 5-10 mph.
The low Saturday will be around 72.
