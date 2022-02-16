Are you someone who looks for joy in life, or are you one of those who doesn’t expect it? If your life has more downs than ups, or if you find yourself wanting more, you might be interested to know that the person responsible for your joy is you. The Oxford dictionary defines joy as a feeling of great pleasure or happiness. Some people believe they are responsible for their happiness, and some believe that others determine their happiness. It make sense that being accountable for your own happiness means you are free to choose.
If it has been a while since you have felt joy, you may need to pause and remember what it is that brings you joy. Psychology Today defines three things that determine our joy:
1. Living authentically in one’s strength.
2. Growing the depth of your relationships and your contribution to others.
3. Living in alignment with your spiritual and ethical ideals.
As a child, we live in joy from birth. As an adult, the concept of joy becomes more complex. Joy and sorrow are both felt around things that are meaningful to us. We find great joy in those things which we believe are significant. The birth of a child or grandchild, graduations, or weddings are all times that we experience joy. Joyful experiences motivate and direct us. It is possible to feel joy and sorrow at the same time. For example, when our child marries someone we like. We are happy because they are happy, but we also feel sadness because our baby has grown up.
The one place where the most people believe that others are responsible for their happiness is at work. While it is true that we are likely to have less freedom at work, it doesn’t necessarily mean less joy. Two factors influence our joy at work. The first is our attitude. If we choose to live in “Suck world” where you, I, and everything sucks, then work is going to suck as well. If you choose a positive attitude, your chances of finding joy are much greater.
A recent development on joy in the workplace comes from author Patrick Lencioni’s development of the Working Genius Model. Lencioni describes the six working geniuses that we all have. He says that everyone has two working geniuses that are our true geniuses. These are things that we are good at and love doing. When we are working in one of those geniuses, we find joy. We also have two geniuses that we may be good at but working in that genius does not bring us joy. Lastly, we all have two geniuses that we may also be good at, but they drain us. These are what Lencioni calls working frustrations.
When you understand the Working Genius Model, it is possible to improve your satisfaction and productivity at work and in life. Want to improve your company’s success? Identify the working geniuses of employees and support them in spending more time working from their strengths. Patrick Lencioni has several videos on YouTube explaining this concept. He has written a book on the subject scheduled for release sometime this spring.
The first genius is Wonder. A person with the genius of Wonder ponders a situation in their environment. They ask, “Does this have to be this way?” Or “Why is it this way?” They see opportunities and possibilities. They don’t necessarily produce solutions, but they ponder the problem or situation.
The second genius is Invention. These people see a problem and innovate a solution, creating something out of nothing. This “inventor” genius is what most people consider a true genius. The person who produces the idea is not always the best person to evaluate it. The genius of Invention can usually produce an idea that is a good solution. The problem occurs when they produce six more ideas, long after the time for new ideas has passed.
The third genius is Discernment. The person with the genius of Discernment is great at evaluating ideas and determining whether one is good or not. A person with this genius can assess whether an idea will work or not and what issues the idea may bring. They have good intuition and judgment and can identify when an idea is ready and when it needs more work.
The fourth genius is Galvanizing. This is the person that can get things started. Once you identify an idea as good, the person with the genius of Galvanizing can get people together and inspire them. The genius of Galvanizing gets everyone together and gets them excited about doing it but they aren’t the one who gets it done.
The fifth genius is Enablement. These people are the ones who will join the effort. They are ready, willing, and able to offer all the support and assistance needed to move the idea forward. The person with Enablement is responding to the human need. They are committed to helping their friend or colleague more than to a project or outcome.
The sixth genius is Tenacity. These people are the ones who make sure it gets done. They are focused on finishing and having the desired impact. They do not lose interest but are committed to completion. They push the projects through to the end.
When people work in their genius, they thrive and get joy from their work. When you are part of a team or family, you create more joy for others by supporting them in working in their genius. Recently I was at a client’s office and encouraged him to do an open house when his office renovation is complete. He looked uncomfortable and then brightened, remembering that the newest member of his staff had the genius of Galvanizing. He called out to the staff member and said, “Hey, you’re on for putting together an open house.” His answer was, “Alright!” Anyone in the office could have put together an open house, but he was going to enjoy it.
When using the Working Genius Model, we understand why the work we love sometimes frustrates us. While I haven’t figured out exactly how to spend 100% of my time working in my genius, I have figured out how to make the most of my genius and the genius of others. It is important to recognize your genius. When you appreciate that, you can “borrow” other people’s geniuses so that the person doing a task is someone who enjoys it and is good at it.
Understanding Working Geniuses can make a difference in your family relationships as well. It can be why one person’s space is neat and tidy and another’s space is a wreck. If everyone else is stuck figuring out a problem, the person with the genius of Invention can help solve the problem. If you are the person with the genius of Invention, find someone with the genius of Discernment to help put your ideas into action. They can take in all the information and determine what response will work.
People don’t work in a vacuum. The person with the genius of Invention needs people to bounce ideas off and someone to determine which ideas are good and which ones are bad. The Galvanizer needs the Enablement to get things done, and every project or task needs tenacity to see it through to completion. By understanding that it truly does “take a village,” work becomes less exhausting.
If you find this intriguing and would like to take the Working Genius Assessment. You can go to www.workinggenius.com and take the assessment, which costs $25.00. If you have questions, want more information, or would like to use the Working Genius for a team, please contact me at the number or email below.
Imagine that you and everyone in your workplace or family spends most of their time working in their genius. When this happens, work becomes less like work. My wish for you is that you find a way to make a living that inspires you and brings you joy. Discovering your working geniuses will help you in that endeavor.
Cami Miller is a business coach and works with executives, entrepreneurs, and family businesses, developing strategies for success. You can reach her at camimiller54@gmail.com
