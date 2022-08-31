There are many books about positive thinking. Three best-selling books on positive thinking are The Power of Positive Thinking by D. Norman Vincent Peale, Success Through a Positive Mental Attitude by Napoleon Hill, and The Magic of Thinking Big by David Schwartz. Positivity has captured the attention of the personal development movement since 1952. Why? The central principle behind positive thinking is the belief that thoughts are causative. Some find that notion radical and even ridiculous. It is hard to argue that optimistic people’s lives are easier than those who are negative. If we believe that our thoughts can cause or at least impact the world around us, it makes sense for us to choose our thoughts wisely.
Over the centuries, great leaders have encouraged and even preached the power of positive thinking. The concept occurs as early as the bible, Philippians 4:8, “And now, dear brothers and sisters, one final thing. Fix your thoughts on what is true, and honorable, and right, and pure, and lovely, and admirable.” Think about things that are excellent and worthy of praise.” It has occurred more often in more recent times. Ronald Reagan would profess in his speeches, “Nothing is impossible.” Generations of children have grown up learning about The Little Engine That Could.” Most of us remember the power of the little engine’s “I think I can” attitude. Positive thinking has even secured a place in pop culture with Nike’s “Just do it!”
There are many ways that an optimistic life is easier to live than a negative one. Studies have linked a positive attitude with many desirable benefits. These include:
• Better stress management and coping skills
• Improved psychological health
• Improved immunity.
• Increased physical health
• Longer life.
• Lower rates of depression
• Decreased chance of a heart attack
• Decreased BP (from WebMD to Benefits of Positive Thinking)
• Increased pain tolerance
• Cleverer thinking
• Better coping skills
When exposed to flu and the common cold, people with a positive outlook were less likely to get sick than those with a neutral or negative outlook. Those who did get sick reported fewer and milder symptoms. Positive thoughts about aging in people over fifty resulted in longer life. Their longer lifespan is not only because of reduced stress but also because a positive outlook often equates to a healthier lifestyle.
Studies show that some people are naturally optimistic while others are naturally pessimistic. Regardless of your natural predisposition, making a conscious choice to be more positive is possible. Pessimistic people tend to do certain things that perpetuate a negative attitude. Optimistic people do things that perpetuate a positive attitude.
Negative people focus on the negative. Negativity is like a filter through which they see everything. They overlook the positive things in their environment or experience but see negative things clearly. An example would occur with friends enjoying a delicious meal together. A negative person might feel a delightful evening was ruined because the restaurant didn’t have their favorite dessert. What a tragedy-- A lovely experience lost in the negativity of a single issue.
Negative people often blame themselves for disappointment. For example, if someone tells a negative person they can’t join them for dinner, the negative person will assume that it is because of something they did or said. A positive person is more likely to believe that the refusal had more to do with timing or logistics than with them. Put down the weight of the world. Take responsibility for the things that you are directly responsible for, but don’t assume that everything bad that happens is your fault.
Positive and negative people differ in many ways. Positive people live life as though things are going to work out, while negative people expect the worse and often catastrophize. When something bad happens, they take it to the nuclear option. For example, a negative person will likely create a story if their car won’t start. In that story, they are going to be late to work. Because they are late for work, they will lose their job, which will cause them to default on the rent. Ultimately, they see themselves ending up homeless.
Negativity often results in a great deal of anxiety and worry for the pessimist. Stress is one of the greatest enemies of well-being. Reducing stress will make us healthier in the short and long term. A person’s negative nature can impact their mental and physical health. You can improve your mental and physical health by developing a more positive outlook.
To live a more positive life, make a conscious choice to look for the positive. Changing your thinking can turn negative thoughts into positive ones. Imagine there is a knock on the door. At first, you might feel uneasy. Change your thoughts to imagine that it is the prize patrol from the Publishers Clearing House Sweepstakes. Assigning a different meaning to the knock on the door will reduce stress. It will take a little practice to stop snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. Optimistic people naturally focus on and assume positive things. Pessimistic people naturally focus on and believe negative things. As an optimist, I will tell you positive is better.
People who engage in black-and-white thinking are unable to see the middle ground. Too much dichotomous thinking can seriously impact the quality of one’s life. Individuals who engage in this thinking pattern tend to separate things through dichotomies. Good or bad, right or wrong, never or always are examples of dichotomous thinking. This type of thinking can affect our relationships, our careers, and our finances.
Black-and-white thinking is harmful because of its absolute nature. A person who is good at sports will talk themselves out of taking the next step because they do not believe they will ever be good enough. A negative individual might not even apply for a promotion, thinking, “What’s the use.” When we engage in black-and-white thinking, we tend to ruminate on negative thoughts and ignore the possibilities that live in the grey.
It is helpful to realize that we humans are predisposed to possess a negative view of life. Thousands of years ago, keeping a vigilant eye out for bad things was necessary for us to stay alive. Although the world we live in has evolved, in many ways, we have not. Many people still get up every morning scanning for trouble and expecting it around every turn. While that was important once upon a time, extreme vigilance and a negative attitude tend to make us miserable in our world today. The easiest way to eliminate a negative is to turn it into a positive.
Start by questioning your negative thoughts. If you think, “I never do anything right,” challenge that thought. Ask yourself, “Really? Never? Never, Ever?” Get silly with it. Notice all the things you do right. Brush your teeth, tie your shoe, and drive your car for a full day without an accident. Remember that even if you have an accident, you have gone accident-free for years. The more ridiculous your “proof” is, the more outlandish your negative thought will seem. If one thing can make your thoughts negative, shouldn’t it take only one thing to turn negative thoughts positive?
Stop using generalizations. Whenever someone uses the terms always, never, everyone, no one, all, every, they are wrong. I have also heard other versions such as 99% or 110%. These generalizations are almost always false (and by almost always, I mean always).
Embrace gratitude. Here in South Louisiana, we have had 25 days of rain in the last 30 days. I have heard numerous people complain, but if we think about it from a place of gratitude, we can feel optimistic. It is August 28th, and we have not yet had a hurricane, not even a tropical storm. I am knocking on wood as I write this. Considering the number of destructive storms in the past that occurred during August, we can be grateful that this year, there have been no storms to date. It isn’t hard to realize how blessed we are. Last week I saw a special on the drought that has been going on in the western part of the United States for years. It’s enough to make me rejoice every time it rains here. Even when the grass grows so fast it needs to be cut weekly, I still prefer too much rain to too little provided we don’t flood, of course. We all have things to be grateful for that we overlook daily. You will never be happy if you wait to be happy until things are perfect. I suspect that if things were perfect, you would complain that they were boring! Things are better than ideal, but you must open your eyes to see them.
Albert Einstein said, “There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is to live as though everything is a miracle.” Choose, even if for a day, to believe in miracles.
Cami Miller is a business coach and works with executives, entrepreneurs, and family businesses to develop strategies for success. You can reach her at camimiller54@gmail.com.
