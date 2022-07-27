I have spent most of my adult life teaching and coaching people so they might live better lives. If asked, most of my clients and students could tell you something they learned from me that helped them. I often encounter people who are desperate to improve their lives but are not aware of what holds them back.
I find it interesting to observe how business leaders respond to the challenges of our current economic environment. The best successes I’ve seen are those leaders who respond to change by going into the learning mode. New challenges can threaten success or help us to be more open new opportunities. Either way, an openness to learning increases the likelihood of success.
We all have the potential to be smarter than we are. Anything that interferes with learning is an enemy of learning. Here are some enemies of learning I see often. Becoming aware of these can improve your ability to learn. Resolving your enemies of learning will enable you to gain knowledge and use your intelligence more effectively. Learning opens the possibility of taking new or different actions.
Over eighteen enemies of learning identified. I am going to cover a few here.
The inability to know or admit that we do not know - When we don’t know what we don’t know, we become blind to possibility. Because our culture values knowing, people are embarrassed to admit that they don’t know something. To paraphrase Julio Olalla, a developer of Ontological coaching, “to be a child is to live in awe of the discovery of domains of possibility whose existence we were not capable of even anticipating.” Curiosity and wonder are powerful emotions to access when we want or need to learn. Learning begins when the student says, “I don’t understand.” For many of us our school years were not pleasant. We must avoid associating not knowing with negative experiences we may have had during our formal education.
Failure to prioritize learning - When talking about learning, people often say, and more often think, “I don’t have the time.” The world moves at a swift pace. If you don’t have time to learn, do you think you have time not to learn? Until learning is a priority, we can’t prepare for the changing world in which we live. Make a promise to yourself that you will spend as much time learning as you do on entertainment. If you spend thirty minutes on Facebook or TikTok, spend thirty minutes on an educational podcast or take a class on Udemy or Coursera. Surely learning something valuable is as important as watching cat videos.
The inability to unlearn - When we get very good at something, we tend to get complacent, even cocky. We feel secure in what we know, yet knowledge often has an expiration date. My first computer was a PC. I was pretty good with it, but I had friends who raved about the MAC. I bought a MAC Computer for a project I was working on because I thought it would make the graphics easier. I discovered that my knowledge of the PC made learning to use the MAC even harder. About two weeks later, I sold the MAC and bought a PC so I could finish the project on time. If I had been able to spend time in beginner’s mind, not trying to use the MAC the same way I used the PC, I probably could have made it work. There are many similar situations where knowledge in one area does not translate into another. In fact, for many of these, knowledge in one area can make learning in another harder. Two examples are gas grilling versus charcoal grilling, or iPhone versus Android. Most of us have a preference of one over the other not because it’s clearly better, but because of our own familiarity.
Ignoring the emotional dimension of learning - To learn, we must create the appropriate emotional context of respect and caring. Learning requires courage and trust. We must be open to the new, question what we already know, and think we know. We must not ignore that learning is an emotional activity. If we do, we fail to create an environment that supports learning.
Failure to give others permission to teach us -¬ This is one of the most common enemies of learning. There knowledge in the world is vast, and we all have different levels of knowledge about various topics. A master chef can prepare a delicious meal but might not know anything about computers. A Harvard MBA graduate won’t not be able to catch fish in the gulf as well as a man who lives in Grand Isle who’s never heard of Harvard. We may think we are “smarter” than someone, but it does not mean they can’t teach us something.
I remember once I was in a program, and our graduation was going to require us to do some elements of a ropes course. I knew that one of the elements of the challenge involved a twenty-five-foot telephone pole. On top of the pole was a platform the size of a piece of typing paper. Our challenge was to climb up the pole, pull ourselves onto the platform, stand up and jump off, grabbing a trapeze. There was no danger of falling because a safety rope belayed us. It wasn’t jumping that worried me; it was fear that I wouldn’t be able to get on top of that pole. The weekend before the challenge, my son, who was not yet two, decided to climb up on a barstool. As I watched, he scrambled up until he was lying on his belly on top of the barstool. I watched him rock back and forth until he first got one leg under him, and then the other, and then he stood up. My son, who couldn’t even speak yet, taught me something I needed to learn. Even though we are more intelligent than a person, it doesn’t mean that they can’t teach us things we don’t know. If we want to be wise, we will be open to learning the lessons others can teach us.
Lack of trust - Because learning involves visiting the unknown, we can only be successful if we can trust those teaching us. This doesn’t mean we must blindly trust anyone teaching us. We must trust with prudence. If you are the teacher, you must be intentional about cultivating trust and being trustworthy.
Our world is changing so quickly that learning is necessary to stay relevant. Think about the things you have had to learn recently. If you are a leader in business or a community leader, learning is a necessary part of your daily life. Several questions will help you identify enemies of learning. Do you make the time to learn, or do you need to improve your ability to prioritize learning? Are you willing to look at things with new eyes, or does what you already know make it hard to learn? Do you allow others to teach you, or find it hard to give them the authority to teach you? Are you able to create the correct open emotional state for learning? If you are still doing things the same way you did them two years ago, you need to examine your enemies of learning. When you are able to learn, you are able to grow.
Cami Miller is a business coach and partners with leaders on all levels to develop strategies for success. Contact her at camimiller54@gmail.com or text 225-432-0454
