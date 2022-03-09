Our body communicates with us. Too much sugar can make us feel unwell, and not enough fluids can leave us feeling thirsty. When My son was little, he used to say, "Momma, my tummy is saying, "Send some food down here!" Andy was a child who ate five meals a day: breakfast, lunch, after-school “snack”, dinner, and second dinner. Thank God he was happy with spaghetti or jambalaya four or five days a week.
Our body also listens to us. The Body Talk I will share with you in this article is also called "Organ Language." These are things we say that use our body parts to describe emotions. There are many examples in everyday language. "I can hardly stand…," "I didn't have the heart to tell him,” Or "She's such a pain in the…" Most people don't appreciate that the brain doesn't recognize Body Talk as figures of speech. When our brain hears organ language, it does what it can to make it true. “Pain in the….?” Your brain says, “I can do that!” “That makes me sick!” Your brain is ready to make true whatever you tell it.
In many ways, your brain is like a small child. Like a child's brain, your brain takes things quite literally, believing what it hears. A friend of mine's seven-year-old son once broke his arm trying to stand on a basketball. That is a fun story for another time. When he fell, we heard the bone crack. His mom looked at his arm and said, "Oh my God, it’s broken!" We set off in two cars for the emergency room. Rusty rode with me because I was the calmer one. On the way to the hospital, the poor little boy asked in a small, shaky voice, "Miss Cami, is my arm going to fall off?" When he heard us declare his arm broken, he thought it would fall off. I told him that his arm wasn't going to fall off. I told him, "Rusty, your arm isn't broken; it's just a little cracked."
Like Rusty, our minds create a clear picture when they hear body talk. When the brain hears that someone or something is a "pain in the neck," it says, “I can do that!” As a nurse, I saw this many times. I once took care of a woman who had quite a temper. Her favorite expression was, "That burns me up!" During her last days, I visited her in the hospital. I was not surprised to learn that the medical staff could not get her fever under control. The last time we spoke, she shared something that she was unhappy with, saying once again, "That burns me up."
Another case linking Body Talk to clinical symptoms involves a man who was ill-tempered and intolerant. Whenever something that he didn't like would happen, he would say, "That chaps my a**!" Returning from a doctor's appointment for a skin problem, he reported what the doctor had told him, it was hard to keep a straight face. "Do you know what that doctor said?" he bellowed. "He said I have diaper rash. DIAPER RASH! Well, that just chaps my a**!" I don't think he ever realized that his body was following orders!
Some Body Talk makes sense, like, "That makes my hair stand on end." Other things are less clear, "Let's see if we can wrap our heads around that." I know that is a figure of speech but trying to picture it makes me laugh.
Body Talk is pervasive. We hear it at the grocery store, on TV, and even in the doctor's office. Who hasn't heard someone say, "That makes me sick!" Body Talk is also cross-cultural. In other countries, people refer to someone they love as "my heart" or "my eyes" to express how much they love them.
You have a stronger emotional connection to your body than you realize. You might be the kind of person who knows something is true because you can "feel it in your bones," or maybe you "trust your gut?" The mind-body connection is often entirely outside of our awareness. It is important to realize is that your body has a strong response to the words coming out of your mouth.
Psychology has long studied the relationship between emotions and physical symptoms. When a medical condition has no identifiable organic cause, it is essential to look for an emotional link to the symptoms experienced. An example would be someone experiencing chronic lower back pain without an organic cause. The pain could be because the person is feeling put upon, carrying too much stress, or even grieving. Alfred Adler, M.D., and Psychotherapist identified the link between emotions and illness as early as 1912. His work is the basis for much of modern psychology.
There is much we do not yet know about how our minds affect our bodies. We do know that the causes, development, and outcomes of a physical illness can relate to a combination of psychological, social, and physical factors. Health practitioners differ in their beliefs about how the mind affects the body. However, most would prefer to care for a patient with an optimistic outlook than one who dreads a negative outcome. Stress, depression, and anxiety can all lead to chronic physical health conditions. Lowered immunity, heart health, and digestion are all affected by a person's mental state. Contrary to what most people believe, a psychosomatic illness is genuine and not "all in one's head."
Psychosomatic illness can be a medical condition made worse by a psychological issue. For example, stress can make any physical malady worse. The most dramatic example of a physical problem affected by psychology is pain. In early 2000, experts changed how they defined different levels of pain. They had begun to realize that many factors affected a person's experience of pain. One person may find the pain of a minor injury unbearable, while someone else with a worse injury might experience minimal discomfort. I can't help but believe that when Rusty learned that his arm wasn't going to fall off, his injury became less painful.
Remember, your brain takes what you say quite literally. It is why the words "I can't" are so crippling. As people age, they realize that their body is changing. Some come to appreciate that gradually; others wake up one morning, and everything hurts. It is even more important for older people or those suffering from an illness to mind their language and speak kindly about their bodies. I think of the way I talk to my dog. I know my words to her are sweet because her tail wags. I tell her she is beautiful, and I praise her for being a good girl. If we spoke to ourselves that way, we would be happier too.
Body Talk is easiest to recognize in others. Listen to your spouse, friends, family, and coworkers' language. Paying attention to the language of others will make you more aware of your language as well. If you are using negative Body Talk, change how you speak to and about yourself. Do you have an iron stomach, nerves of steel, or a mind like a steel trap? Don't be heartless. Have the gall to speak up, and make sure you use your head. Choose to use positive body talk in a way that helps you stay healthier.
Cami Miller is a business coach and partners with leaders on all levels to develop strategies for success. Contact her at camimiller54@gmail.com or text 225-432-0454
