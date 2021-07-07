At least half of all American workers have experienced burnout and one time or another. Some of the effects of burnout on employees are more likely to call in sick, 2.5 percent more likely to be looking for a new job, and 23% more likely to visit an emergency room. Though not an official medical condition, burnout is a state of emotional, mental, and often physical exhaustion brought on by prolonged and repeated stress. Burnout is often related to work stress and can also result from parenting (and step-parenting), caretaking, or a relationship with a significant other.
How does someone know they are suffering from burnout? When someone is experiencing burnout, they frequently feel cynicism, anger, irritability, and a sense of dread about work. Those whose profession is caring for others may notice less compassion than usual. According to the Mayo Clinic, burnout involves a reduced sense of accomplishment and a loss of personal identity,
The symptoms of burnout are different for different people. The most common is fatigue. If you find yourself exhausted at the end of the day, you are likely experiencing normal stress, but if you find yourself exhausted at the end of every day and still tired when you wake up in the morning, you could be suffering from burnout. If you are experiencing feelings of anger, frustration, and helplessness or find yourself crying more frequently, you are likely to be experiencing burnout. People with burnout describe feeling empty and apathetic. People in high-stress jobs tend to suffer more often from burnout. The job with the highest burnout rate? Teachers have the highest burnout rate of any public service job. Other jobs with increased rates of burnout are Physician, Nurse, Social Worker, School Principal, Attorney, Police Officer, and Public Accountant.
Jobs with high levels of burnout often require long hours, are more demanding, and require a worker to work more than one job. Anxiety, excessively high standards (I'm talking to you perfectionists), and working too hard are all factors that make burnout likely.
One of the most significant contributors to burnout is the belief that we "should" be able to handle the pressure. People who get burned out often resist asking for help and are even unwilling to take a break to recharge themselves. When living in the middle east, I had a job that had become very stressful. I took a vacation, and after a month at home with family, I returned rested and rejuvenated. Imagine my surprise when the second day back I was at the telex machine (sort of like IM today) talking to a counterpart in England and when we ended the conversation, I noticed that my neck was stiff, and I had been holding my breath. I promised myself that I would not go right back to the burned-out worker I had been when I left on vacation. I was amazed that I could go from rested to stressed out so quickly.
Once you have identified that what you are feeling is burnout, you can begin to take steps to reduce it and reclaim your happiness. In academia, there is a type of leave called a sabbatical, a period of paid or unpaid time off offering an individual the chance to take 3-12 months off to travel, write, do research, volunteer, or even rest. I have always thought the idea of a sabbatical was one of the more civilized ideas ever. Typically, a sabbatical is available once every seven years, and there is a promise that you will be able to return to your job once your sabbatical ends. Not everyone's employer offers sabbaticals, but often there are options available to you if you ask. When I returned from overseas, I was used to taking vacation three or four times per year. And at least two of those vacations were a month long. I found it very difficult to adjust to earning one week after working a year. I worked as a contract worker for the first couple of years after my return, which enabled me to have more freedom than a regular job. Once I became a full-time employee, a situation came up where I needed to take a week off to go to England, and I had not yet accrued leave. I went to my boss and told her my situation, and she suggested I take a leave of absence. I could collect pay for whatever time I had accrued, and the rest of the time would be without pay. At that time, the trip was much more valuable to me than the salary I would have earned working.
How do you deal with burnout if you can't take off from work? One of the best ways to defeat burnout is to find a sense of purpose in your work. Having a positive impact on others will reduce negative feelings and make you feel that your existence has meaning. Another essential thing to do to keep burnout at bay is to set boundaries. That can be difficult with a demanding boss and career, but you will be more productive if you aren't working till midnight every night. Companies are finally beginning to get that taking care of their employees is good business. I recently heard about one company that made it against the rules for interns to work after 11:00 pm and before 6:00 am. While not a perfect solution, it is undoubtedly an improvement. Scheduling regular breaks, doing away with multi-tasking, and setting a hard stop to the workday can be important ways to reduce feelings of burnout. If your company offers paid vacation, take it. When someone tells me they haven't had a vacation in 4 years, I wonder why they don't take better care of themselves.
Communicate your availability or lack thereof. Let your boss know what you are working on, and if you are assigned a new project, ask for clarification on what you should stop doing. If there is not adequate space in your calendar for a new project, then your boss needs to know that you will have to stop working on something to start working on something new. You can be confident that no one knows better than you how packed your schedule is, so don't say yes just because someone asks you to do something.
Look at what you are doing and why it is stressing you out. Is there a lateral move you can make to a job that is less demanding or different? Sometimes burnout can be reduced with a change of responsibilities. I was once experiencing burnout and accepted a position with another company that was even more demanding. I felt a strong sense of purpose in the new role, but it was both stressful and frustrating. After a couple of years, I went back to the job that had been stressing me out before and found it delightful. I did, however, structure it differently and was able to reduce the stress I felt and increase the feelings of purpose and satisfaction. Unless your work requires it, don't check email or answer work-related text messages after work hours. Just because a colleague wants to work until midnight doesn't mean you should.
Take control of your stress levels. I am a big believer in mental health days, even for kids. Look at your daily schedule and notice the points that pinch. If you have overcommitted or scheduled too many unpleasant tasks together, take control. Eliminate things that don't have to be done by you, whether through delegation or saying no. I know some of you are thinking that you don't have control of your schedule. Find something you can control and do it. Choosing to go to bed 30 minutes earlier, so you get adequate sleep is a great beginning. Changing your default time for appointments from an hour to 30 minutes is also a good strategy. Sometimes burnout is an overload that you can prevent by just saying no. The earlier you teach your kids these strategies, the more skilled they will be better skilled at handling life's stresses.
Cami Miller is a business coach and partners with leaders on all levels to develop strategies for success. Contact her at camimiller54@gmail.com.
