Choosing a career can be difficult. The challenges are different at different ages and stages. The issues of a high school student selecting a career path are not the same as those of a college student deciding whether to change their major, but making the decision can be overwhelming. For the person already in the workforce facing a forced career change, starting over can be very frustrating. Even choosing to leave a career you don't love can be challenging as there is much to figure out and often intense pressure to pay bills, make a living, and reclaim esteem. No matter where you are in life, choosing a career is a huge decision.
When my friend Joe was eight years old, he told his parents he wanted to build pipe organs. Joe recently retired from the very successful pipe organ company that he started and ran for over 30 years. Sometimes, even when we know what we love, turning it into a successful career can be challenging. Careers can be tricky, and jobs can be hell, and for most of us, there is the requirement to make a living. Choosing work that is engaging and fulfilling can be challenging. One of the things problematic about careers is the many myths (lies, really) about choosing a career. Here are a few to explore.
Choose what you love, and the money will follow. Not necessarily true. While it is true that you will probably be happier doing what you love, there is no promise that the money will follow. People have made lots of money doing things that boggle the mind, like making silly hats for cats. You not only need a great idea, but you must also be able to monetize it. You certainly don't want to end up with a house full of silly hats for cats because you don't know how to sell what you made. The theory was that if you love doing something, you will overcome the obstacles to success. Unfortunately, this is not true. Concert musicians love music, but many are extremely unhappy in their careers. It has little to do with music and much to do with that industry. Many teachers have the same issue. They love the kids but hate the bureaucracy. As a nurse, I loved taking care of patients, but found I had less and less time allocated to patient care. When I realized I was spending all my time on paperwork and hospital politics, I left. It is essential that as you are examining what you want to do with your life, you make sure there is enough of what you love in it and that you also look at how to make your career work for you financially.
Everyone but me knows what they want to do with their lives. Simply not true. College students typically change majors three or four times during their college careers, and many people get advanced degrees in fields quite different from their undergraduate degrees. After working a bit, people often get a clearer understanding of the career and their skills and preferences. I have worked with doctors and lawyers in their 50's and older, disillusioned, tired, and wanting to change careers. Understanding what is involved in your chosen career and the available options within that career path can be critical to determining the career in which you can thrive. Determine whether you need a career change or just a reset.
My college roommate's parents were educators, and she went to school to be a teacher. In the last semester of her senior year, she went to do her student teaching and hated it. Fortunately for her, she was missing 2 hours of physical education and had to come back to college the next semester to get those credits. She decided while she was there to take some advanced science courses. Someone suggested she take the MCAT, the exam required for entry into medical school. She did and achieved one of the highest scores in the state. She interviewed, was accepted into medical school, and became a physician. She recently retired after practicing medicine for over 20 years.
A career choice based on your strongest skills is guaranteed to be satisfying. Not True! Just because you are good at something does not mean that you will enjoy it. I have worked with more than one accountant who became an accountant because they were good with numbers, only to discover that what they loved was people. As they spent less and less time with people and more and more time with numbers, they felt trapped. How does one walk away from a partnership with a prestigious firm and start over? Being good at something is an advantage, but not a guarantee that you will love doing that more than something else. Aptitude is only one factor to be considered when choosing a career. It is also essential to know whether you like working indoors or outdoors, whether you prefer people or tasks, your natural energy levels, and how much foresight you possess. So, while job aptitude tests can be of value, be sure they measure more than just skills you learned in school.
I need to choose my career based on what's hot right now - Nope! What's hot right now offers no guarantee of career success. Market trends, new technology, and job shifts due to retirement, and offshore outsourcing can shift employment trends significantly. Looking at predictions of future job growth is a critical factor when choosing a career, and you should realize that those numbers are historical data, often two or three years old. That means that by the time they go to print, they are out of date.
I genuinely wish that parents, teachers, and school counselors could guide kids to select careers they will love for a lifetime, but that is not the case. Even in environments where students are encouraged to try lots of things and choose what they like most, kids usually must make this life choice way too early in their development. Deciding before they have enough experience, combined with the pace at which careers are changing, makes choosing careers beyond difficult. Some jobs are going away; others are coming on the scene. The careers that many children currently in middle school will work in for most of their life may not even exist yet.
My tips for career fluency? Develop numerous skills that are easily transferrable. Master the basics. If you can write and speak well, you will find yourself able to do many things. Develop comfort with ambiguity. A career is a journey, not a destination. It's ok not to know what's next. Explore different things and notice what you love about the different experiences. If you are nimble, you will find yourself better able to take advantage of opportunities that present themselves. Look around you and identify a problem in your workplace that needs to be solved. Sometimes creating a job can be the answer. Don’t expect to make your first year in a totally new job what you made your last year at the old job. It may take time to develop the skill level to boost your compensation. You may be able to move into a job that pays the same or more, but you will likely make less if you are starting over as a beginner in a new field. The good news is, you are likely to move up much more quickly than you did in your last job because of what you learned there.
The library has a career advisory service that can help you explore career possibilities, and most institutions of higher learning have a service to help alumni throughout their careers. There are also career coaches who assist clients in identifying their marketable talents, explore job opportunities, even write resumes. If you like doing research, go to https://www.onetcenter.org/WIL.html for resources that you can use to explore career possibilities for yourself.
Cami Miller is a business coach and partners with leaders on all levels to develop strategies for success. Contact her at camimiller54@gmail.com.
