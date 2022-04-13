Though many people live peaceful lives with little conflict, others deal with conflict daily. I have never met anyone who leads a conflict-free life, but I have met plenty who have more than their fair share of it. Conflict is an expressed struggle between two or more people.
There are several different types of conflict. Man vs. Man (other), Man vs. Self (Internal), Man vs. Environment, and Man vs. Society. Here are examples of each. Man vs. Man (or woman) conflict occurs when two people have differences of opinion. It is an external conflict and involves a struggle between two characters. A woman and her husband who have different ideas about how they should spend money are an example of an interpersonal conflict. The Man vs. Self conflict occurs when a person has a moral dilemma. Consider the person who works in law enforcement and has information that they must keep confidential from a family member who the information could help. In Man vs. Nature, a conflict occurs in the form of a hurricane or flood requiring the person to sandbag, board up, or make other preparations. A Man vs. Society conflict occurs when an individual breaks the law or the rules of an organization to which they belong. Although I consider it a Man vs. environment issue, I feel I should mention the conflict of Man vs. Technology. This conflict occurs when you have a paper or an article due, and your computer keeps crashing.
Conflict is often the result of differences we have with another. If our spouse likes to watch TV in bed, but we like to go to sleep early, it could cause a conflict. At what age do we first experience conflict? It could be as early as birth. The doctor smacks you, and you cry. As we get older, we get better and better at conflict, and anyone who has tried to reason with a two-year-old knows that no means no. Early conflict is limited to “no” and “mine,” but it seems we quickly are arguing over chores and curfews. The more difference there is in what we think is “fair,” the more challenging the conflict will be.
Other factors that affect our role in conflict are perception, perspective, and punctuation. Perception is when we assign meaning to what we see. Imagine that each of us has a model of the world. When someone believes that the world is as we see it, we find them easy to trust and understand. For example, if we believe that people are intrinsically good, we will be more comfortable around people who think as we do. If, however, we believe that the world is a dangerous place, we will feel safer around those who share our beliefs. Perspective refers to our ability to see the world the way others see it. Empathy enables us to understand what others are feeling and, in many cases, better understand why they act a certain way. Punctuation refers to timing. If I need you to give me a list of goals before I can carry out my assignment, and you think you require information from me before you can prepare that list, we will find ourselves in conflict. Not only have we reached an impasse, but we firmly believe that the other person is irresponsibly causing the delay.
Many things can cause conflict. There are six common causes of conflict. Organizational structure can create conflict when we are uncertain who is responsible for a specific task. Limited resources when someone takes more than they should, or we cannot get what we need. Task interdependence can cause conflict when we must work with someone to finish a task, and we don’t communicate well or disagree on how we should complete it. Incompatible goals can create conflict when an individual believes that the goal is to save the most money possible. Still, their partner wants to buy new things every time there is extra money. Personality differences can cause conflict when two people’s differences irritate or frustrate each other. One of the most common and challenging things that can create conflict is communication. We often believe we have communicated a message when we have not been clear. Communication challenges cause disputes at work and in our personal lives. Emotion, usually a part of conflict, can make communication even more difficult. When we are upset, we often don’t listen well or communicate clearly.
Managing your emotions around conflicts is critical. Take a deep breath and evaluate your feelings. If you need to share your feelings with someone, find someone you trust who cares about you. Talk about how you are feeling and how you would like to feel. Keep in mind that venting often makes you even angrier, so be sure when you talk through your feelings, you focus on the goal of moving through them, not just venting.
Though many conflicts are simple, others are highly complex. When conflicts are complex, multiple goals are involved, and they can change often. The best starting point is to identify the desired outcome. Once you have identified what you want, the next step is to define the issue. Once the conflict is determined, consider the relationship. How do you want others to treat you? and how do you want to be perceived? Once you define those things, you can more clearly determine how you want to resolve the conflict. Not every solution is a good solution, but a good solution is much more likely to be implemented when evaluated ahead of time.
Thomas and Killen develop a famous model defining conflict in the early 1970s. There are five methods for handling conflict in this model. Competing is a highly outcome-oriented and low relationship method. It involves one person or group seeking to win regardless of the impact on others. Another technique is Avoiding. Avoiding is a low relationship and low outcome strategy which occurs when one or both parties withdraw from the conflict. The compromise method of addressing conflict occurs when both parties gain something and give up something. The Accommodating method is high in relationship and low in outcome. When addressing the conflict with the Accommodation method, one party yields to the other. The last method is Collaborating. Collaborating results in a win/win outcome. It produces both high outcome and high relationship results. It is the most desirable outcome for most conflicts. It is easier to achieve when both parties agree on a shared outcome.
In the aftermath of conflict resolution, it may be necessary to return to normal or a new normal. Sometimes the person who did not succeed will need to forgive, and if the conflict becomes contentious, apologies and amends may be in order.
The most important lesson about conflict is that what happens in a conflict between two people impacts everything around them. An argument between a man and woman affects the children. A dispute between sales and service affects the customer; a conflict between a waiter and the restaurant owner can make your food less palatable. So even though we talk about a dispute between two people, it is never really between two people.
I hope that understanding your conflicts and how to resolve them better will help you frame conflicts so that you can utilize collaboration to secure great outcomes while preserving your relationships.
“You teach people how to treat you by what you allow, what you stop, and what you reinforce.” –Tony Gaskins.
Cami Miller is a business coach and partners with leaders on all levels to develop strategies for success. Contact her at camimiller54@gmail.com.
