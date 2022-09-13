Some people will try your patience, no matter how positive a person you are. Whether you are more frustrated with aggressive people, or those who are passive, we all get to deal with difficult people at some point. Dealing with difficult people is a shared human experience. I have seen people challenged by the challenging behavior of bosses, children, parents, and coworkers.
There are many excellent books written on the subject. To name a few, Coping With Difficult People, by Robert M Bramson; Dealing With People You Can’t Stand, by Brinkman and Kirshner; and Take the Bully By the Horns, by thought leader Sam Horn. Experts differ on the number of different types, and each has their favorite names for each one. In Part I of this series, I will share the hostile/aggressive behaviors of the tank, the grenade, the sniper, and the bully. In Parts II, III, and IV, I will address the complainer, the clam, the too nice to be true, the wet blanket, the know-it-all, and the staller.
Usually, I am opposed to labels. I will use them here to make it easier to identify the types of difficult people. Knowing what type of person you are dealing with will help you understand how to address the behavior. I do want to offer one caveat. We are complex beings, and even the most challenging person is much more than their difficult behavior. If you can see beyond their behavior, you will have more success dealing with them.
Several different styles of difficult persons fall under the category of hostile/aggressive. I will be describing the tank, the grenade, the sniper, and the bully. Intimidation to get their way is part of these individuals’ modus operandi. I once described someone I knew with hostile/ aggressive behavior as, “Often wrong, never in doubt.” Hostile/aggressive individuals are overbearing. They are easy to spot because they are often loud and have unrealistic expectations. They become angry and blame others when reality fails to match their expectations. In addition to blame, they rely on such tools as humiliation, personal attacks, and name calling to demean and belittle others.
The tank comes on strong, rolling over everyone in their way. If you have an encounter with one, you feel as though a tank has run over you. Interacting with a tank will leave you feeling confused and frightened. The tank holds everyone in contempt. Their attacks can be cruel and even vulgar. They believe others are inferior and deserve to be bullied and humiliated. They need to be right, even when they are wrong. I once heard someone say that when they enter the room, the average IQ level of the room drops 10-20 points.
The caring and trust that prevents most of us from overusing aggression are absent in the tank. The tank does not want or accept feedback. The tank has few friends because of their abrasive behavior. When dealing with a tank, you must stand up for yourself. You will feel angry and awkward, and it will exhaust you, but stand up to them. The tank’s behavior takes tremendous energy, so if you must stay and fight, give them time to run down. Good manners are a waste on this guy, so abandon your need to be polite. When they interrupt you, call them out. Interrupt their pattern. Stand up, drop a book hard on a desk or table, or call their name in a loud, firm voice. Get them to sit down; if they won’t, stand up yourself. Use “I” language, such as, “I disagree.”
Such statements as they are less likely to make the person feel wrong. Do not lock horns and go to battle. They are very good at fighting and will not fight by the rules. My Dad used to say, “Never mud wrestle with a pig. You will get filthy, and the pig loves it.” The tank will drag you down to their level, and you do not need to go there. Let it go. Holding on to resentment is more damaging to you than to them. Accept what is and move on to the great things that await you.
The grenade demonstrates behavior described by Bramson as an adult temper tantrum. These explosive individuals yell and scream, ranting and raving while resisting all efforts to pacify or placate them. As the tantrum progresses, they can go into a meltdown losing physical control. At this level, tantrums can be dangerous. As the person loses control, they lash out. Objects thrown can include paperweights, furniture, or anything within reach. Scalpels were often the surgeon’s projectile of choice. The difference between a tantrum and a meltdown lies in control. The person having a tantrum has control over their behavior. The tantrum ends when a person gets what they want. In a meltdown, the person is out of control. It usually requires the person to remove themselves (or to be removed) from the situation.
There’s a story about the behavior of the CEO of a prominent local company. He is what we call a tank, although he has exhibited grenade behavior as well. His office was on the top floor of an eight-story building. Some days, on his way out of the building, he would stop on each floor, walk up to someone, and ask, “What the hell do I pay you to do?” I heard that by the time he got to the ground floor and exited the building, several staff members were in tears.
As bad as the tank and grenade’s behaviors are, I prefer them to the sniper. The sniper whispers and gossips. They will sit in a meeting muttering. They keep their voice low enough that the people around them can hear their comments, but not the person who was the object of their remarks. The sniper will laugh and smiles to your face but undermine you at every opportunity. The sniper’s methods seldom result in solutions. Because they would rather complain than speak up, the problem is not addressed. Failure to speak up may be intentional. If the problems were solved, the sniper would have nothing to complain about?
The bully is one of the most dangerous of difficult people. There is overt cruelty to their behavior. They tend to prey on others who are weaker, smaller, or less powerful. They tend to be loud, arrogant, and overbearing. Not all bullies look like Bluto from Popeye, however. Here are a few bullies that will be familiar to most people. Miranda Priestly from the Devil Wears Prada, Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies, and Gordon Ramsey of Hell’s Kitchen are all bullies. Ramsey has the distinction of being both a bully and a grenade which is common in the culinary world. In healthcare, the bullying of nurses by physicians is a severe problem. Many hospitals have created policies and procedures for dealing with the behavior. One hospital instituted the practice of calling a Code White when a doctor was bullying a health care worker. All available nurses would rush to the location when Code White was announced overhead. They would stand quietly behind the care professional who was being bullied. The effect on the bullying physician was dramatic. Embarrassed by his behavior, the physician usually stormed off.
There are many ways to address a hostile/aggressive person successfully. All these styles demonstrate negative behavior. This behavior finds its energy in high emotions. It can be helpful to give the person the opportunity to calm down. Suggesting they move to a quiet place can often help. The individual who is out of control is often embarrassed that others have witnessed their worst behavior. I have seen them burst into tears and run away. If scalpels or heavy objects are being hurled, you cannot wait for the emotion to run down. You must take immediate action to prevent injury. Interrupting the pattern is often effective. Speaking certain phrases loudly, such as” Stop, Stop, Stop!” or “Wait a minute!” can break the spell. Emotions are high, so you may have to repeat these phrases several times before they can hear you. In the courtroom, they say, “Let’s take a short recess.” In life, call for a break or move the interaction to a private place. Be sure to acknowledge the importance of whatever it is that is upsetting them, so they feel heard.
In healthcare, many excellent physicians get a bad rap because of the bullies among them. Nurse friends tell stories of being bullied by a physician who backed off when confronted. Standing up for themselves caused the physician to see them differently. The courage they demonstrated stopped that person from bullying them in the future.
A person’s bad behavior diminishes their respect for others and their cause. Isn’t it ironic that a desire to be taken seriously behind the hostile-aggressive behavior? Good questions to ask when aggressive behavior occurs are, “Is this behavior out of line?” or “Is this meant to be an attack, or is it the result of a lot of pent-up feelings?” When someone is overly aggressive or trying to bully me, I say, “I feel bullied.” Naming the bullying stops the bully cold, and they always deny that they were trying to bully me. David – 1 / Goliath – 0.
Next week, in Part II, I will share more difficult behavior styles and what to do about them. Until then, I wish you success in all your encounters with challenging behavior.
Cami Miller is a business coach and works with executives, entrepreneurs, and family businesses to develop strategies for success. You can reach her at camimiller54@gmail.com or on the web at www.nstarcoaching.com.
