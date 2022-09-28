Before reading the first word about difficult people, you knew who they were in your life. One difficult person can be overwhelming, but it has been my experience that most people are pleasant and having a good relationship with them is easy. Hallelujah for that! If we must interact with difficult people often, it can be exhausting. Some people rub you the wrong way. Others bring out the worst in us. They might be difficult due to arrogance treating us with condescension or aloofness. They may come on too strong or be too meek. Avoiding our boss, coworker, family member, or neighbor can be difficult. The phrase “going home” has a different meaning to those with one or more difficult family members. I hope these articles will give you the tools to navigate the world of difficult people, whether at home or work.
Difficult people are a part of life. When these challenging folks are in positions of authority over us, we can feel helpless. The good news is that you always have choices. Brinkman and Kirschner outline four options for dealing with difficult people.
Our first choice is to do nothing, leaving things status quo. It will result in frustration for you and others and could worsen the situation, but it is an option. Surrendering is always an option but not the one I would recommend. Look outside your situation for someone who can offer a different perspective. If a difficult person’s behavior feels overwhelming, getting a second opinion may enable you to act. It is important to remember that complaining is not a solution. Complaining about your situation can make you feel worse, not better.
In another option, you can walk. You can leave if your boss is overly demanding, and you hate your job. There has never been a better time to find a job than now. The chances of finding employment have never been greater than they are now. Employers are desperate for good people. Eleanor Roosevelt said, “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.” Leaving the situation is one way to withdraw your consent. Be sure that you don’t take that difficult person with you in your mind if you leave. Irritating people have a way of living rent-free in our heads. I once had a friend in her seventies who was a heavy smoker. She had health issues made worse by smoking, and I asked her why she didn’t quit. She said that her husband used to harp about her smoking, and she would be damned if she was going to let him make her quit. I found this ridiculous, considering they divorced over 35 years earlier. It wasn’t until I asked her why she was allowing him to make her continue smoking that she was able to change the way she saw it.
Another option is to change the way you think about a difficult person. I once had a friend whom most people found quite difficult. He frequently complained with an intensity that others found uncomfortable. His staff would avoid him, his few friends lived in other cities, and he had no family to speak of. Everyone I talked to insisted that he was the problem. He didn’t trust anyone and often assigned the same task to two people. His lack of trust in their ability made them furious. It took several months, but over time they began to see him as a human being and even to understand how the tragedy he had experienced might have contributed to his behavior. When his staff began to see him as a person, functioning with more transparency, his staff began to see him as a person instead of a problem. Notice when you find yourself triggered by the person you find difficult. If you strongly react negatively to someone, you may be part of the problem.
Changing your behavior is often the toughest and most effective choice. It is easier to change if you can see the difficult person differently. Once this person no longer triggers you, it is easier for you to be different with them. Let’s admit that difficult people have a way of bringing out the worst in us. Therefore, our emotional reaction to the difficult person’s behavior is so strong. Do they make us feel helpless? We hate that. Do they make us feel stupid? How dare they. Do they make us feel wrong? AAARRRGGGHHH! There are many adages about how to change behavior toward someone. One that comes to mind is “killing them
with kindness.” Kindness will baffle the person who seldom encounters it. CAUTION: Don’t go overboard. If you are too kind, you may become this person’s “bestie.”
The first habit in Stephen Covey’s, The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People is, “Seek first to understand.” Human behavior ranges from passive to aggressive. People’s natural tendency to be passive or aggressive increases when stress is high. When someone’s behavior is more extreme than normal, seeking the cause of their stress can help us to help them. Telling someone they are wrong will often make a situation worse, not better. Avoid trying to show a person how wrong they are. Collaborating with them to address a problem can make it easier for them to change direction.
We can better understand others by looking at their value and the pace at which they live. People tend to be fast-paced or slower-paced. Fast-paced people will become frustrated if someone slows them down. Slower-paced people hate being rushed by others. When you conflict with someone, check that you are not making the problem worse because of the speed with which you act or make decisions. I used to call my daughter the pokey little puppy from a book by the same name. Her favorite word was, “Wait.” One day, when I was running late, I said, “If you say late one more time, I am going to punish you.” After a brief pause, she said, “Hold on.” I had to laugh at my four-year-old’s creativity. When my fast pace conflicted with her slower pace, we had to compromise. If a difference in pace is causing your conflict, try speeding up or slowing down when interacting with the other person. The result may surprise you.
Another valuable aspect of understanding lies in what they value. People tend to be either task-focused or people-focused. Task-focused people like checking things off their to-do lists. They get satisfaction from checking things off their list. This type of boss looks good on paper, but sometimes, they leave the people they lead feeling they are merely a means to an end. They are the people who say, “Work would be great if it weren’t for the people.” They are most successful when leading teams that are task focused, needing little recognition or praise.
For other folks, people are their greatest priority. When they make decisions, their greatest concern is how it will affect others. They love meetings, discussions, talking, and helping others. They are successful at pulling teams together and motivating them. People who put people first must be careful that their love for people doesn’t interfere with their ability to get things done. These types of bosses love the people they lead. They are often successful in getting the work done. But can find it challenging to ask their staff to complete crucial tasks that are unpleasant. They are most successful when they have a competent workforce motivated by success.
Knowing you have choices can make dealing with difficult people easier. Next week’s article will discuss strategies for dealing with specific types of difficult people.
I would love to hear your stories about the difficult people in your lives. If you are willing to share your stories, email them to me at the address below.
Cami Miller is a business coach and works with executives, entrepreneurs, and family businesses to develop strategies for success. You can reach her at camimiller54@gmail.com or on the web at www.nstarcoaching.com.
