Over the last few weeks, the focus has been on difficult people and how they make us, and themselves, miserable. This final article ends the series with tips on what we can do about these problematic people who make us suffer if we let them. This week's article will go into more detail about how to deal with difficult people.
We will begin with the hostile/aggressive folks. They are intimidating and loud, and their difficult behavior leaves us feeling attacked, though hostile and aggressive behavior can occur together or separately.
Let’s begin with the Tank and the Grenade. Hostile and aggressive, they blow up at the first sign that something is not the way they want it to be. These emotional explosions diminish the desire others might have had to want to help them.
Stand up for yourself or your team. When someone is bullying you or a team member, confront them. Name the behavior you find unacceptable and state the action you expect. While it is easier to stand up to them on behalf of another, we should stand up to them for ourselves as well. They are reacting to the way they think things should be. When we stand up to them, it interrupts the way they think things should be with the way things are.
If a Tank or a Grenade is having a particularly intense tantrum, give them time to run down. A tantrum will run its course, and no one has the energy to throw one for very long. Isolating them from others allows the Tank's embarrassment to diminish faster, and they will begin to lose momentum. Once that occurs, you will have an opportunity to respond.
State your point of view. If you tell a Tank they are wrong; it is like lighting a fuse. When you offer a different opinion, offer it as your own. "In my opinion…"; "I disagree…"; "It's clear our experiences have been different…." This way, you are not making the Tank wrong or saying, "That's not true." It is essential to clarify that theirs is not the only opinion on the matter.
Do not go to war. While it is tempting to face the Tank or a Grenade head-on, it is not the best course of action for several reasons. 1. You could lose. While you are likely to fight fair, with concern over collateral damage. They are only concerned with winning at any cost. 2. If you decide to lower yourself to their level, those who respect you will wonder if they were wrong about you. You might win the battle, but you could lose the war. 3. Tanks do not tend to get over things. You will have forgotten about the confrontation long before they lose the grudge they carry.
The hostile/aggressive Sniper is tricky. They tend to be sneaky, and their behavior is aggressive, but less obvious. For this reason, it is important to surface the attack. When you call out the Sniper, it becomes evident to others what is happening. If a Sniper makes a snide comment about something you or someone else has said, clarify their intention. You might respond with, "When you say idiot, are you disagreeing or name-calling?" Be prepared for them to deny it, as they prefer indirect confrontation.
Give them a direct path. Often a Sniper snipes because they feel powerless. By asking the Sniper to share their thoughts, they are less likely to snipe in the future. They will often deny that they have an issue. If they share criticism, show them you have heard them and are considering what they have said. If their criticism has merit, say so.
Poll others to confirm or deny the Sniper's criticism. If a Sniper makes a critical comment, their goal may be to derail you, a meeting, or a project. If a Sniper says that a project is a waste of time, responding with "What would you suggest?" will derail you. A more effective response is to ask the group, "Does anyone else agree?" If not, let the group know that you will proceed as planned. If the group does agree with the Sniper's opinion, then as a group, dissect the problem and develop a new plan.
The goal of dealing with a Silent One is to get them to talk. If you ask the Silent One (or Clam) a yes or no question, if they answer at all, they won't share more than a yes or no. Ask open-ended questions. When you ask, "What are your thoughts on this issue?" Or even better, "What are you thinking?" Be sure and remain silent (and smile) after asking to let the Clam know that you expect an answer. Silence is often awkward, but so is letting the Clam control the conversation with their silence.
Name the issue. If the Silent One still refuses to speak, there are several actions you can take. You can say, "I know you have some thoughts about this; what would you like to say?" Addressing what you think is going on could be helpful. "You look uncomfortable; what's going on?"
If the Silent One does speak, listen carefully, nod, and repeat back key points made. If they believe you hear them, they are more likely to speak up in the future. If they don't speak, set a time to follow up. Give them time to organize their thoughts and at the time you set, continue the conversation. Be sure and keep that appointment. Some people have good ideas, but do not think well on their feet. You might get the best they can offer by giving them time to prepare.
The Super Agreeable can be frustrating because they don't give you much to work with. They smile and agree to whatever you ask them to do, but don't seem to get anything done. I know someone whose bosses asked for feedback. When he gave them honest feedback, they took it as criticism. Both situations resulted in irreparable damage to his relationship with those bosses. The Super Agreeable Person will only be forthcoming if they feel safe. If trust is not present, you will only get smiles and agreement. If you want honest feedback from them, you must be patient.
Establish trust, tell them you value their opinion, and help them be realistic. If they say, "I'll be there in fifteen minutes," you might respond, "Are you already in the building? It takes 15 minutes to park." Permitting them to be realistic relieves the burden of trying to please.
The Negative or "No" person is a downer because no matter the question, the answer is no. You must first avoid getting sucked in. They can stall an entire group with their negativity. "He'll (the boss) never go for it." "That's not in the budget." Or "They don't want this problem solved."
Offer a realistic opinion. The negative person always has support for their negative claims, but their evidence is often opinion. If you ask them to go down to the mail room to check on a parcel, they will respond that it is after 5:00 and the mail room is closed. If you tell them to go check their evidence is, "Those guys are out of there at 5:01." A fact that he can't know from the 15th floor. Rather than argue, say, "I need to know that we have done everything we can to get this package. Please go down and see if someone might be able to help us."
Ask about the worst-case scenario. The No Person is a downer, decimating hope and destroying possibility. You can begin to separate reality from fear by defining the worst that could happen so everyone can realize even the worse is not that bad.
The Indecisive Staller can also be frustrating. They are pleasant and supportive but often agree to do something, then fail to do it. Their fear of failing or disappointing someone paralyzes them, making it impossible to decide what to do. Procrastination is their weapon of choice. They know that the time to act will pass if they stall long enough. One way to address the Indecisive Staller is to bring the issue out into the open. When you clearly state the goal and ask what the barriers to achievement are, it is more difficult for the Staller to continue avoiding the problem. Do not let them dodge the issue. They may say, "Ok, I'll do it," but they won’t do it. Get them to tell you what their concerns are. With that knowledge, you can break the job into smaller actions or provide the support the Staller needs to act and succeed.
They may be able to overcome their paralysis if you problem-solve with them. The clearer the plan is the more chance of success. Ask them, "If you come to a situation where (state what normally paralyzes them,) what are you going to do?" Or ask, "If that happens, what do you need me to do?" By future pacing the problem, you can overcome the issues that cause them to stall before they occur. Follow-up with the Staller and intervene if they get side-tracked.
Lastly are the Know-it-alls. There are a few things that you can do to overcome the Know-it-alls habit of bulldozing those he sees as less brilliant than himself. (And yes, it is true. Women can be Know-it-alls too!) When speaking with a Know-it-all, be prepared. Review the information available and familiarize yourself with the data available. Listen to them and acknowledge the value of what they are saying. When you agree with them, they cannot outright reject you. If you see their brilliance, you can't be all bad. Ask questions, but do not confront them. There is no greater affront to the Know-it-all than to question them. Make yourself an ally. Use that to achieve your goal if they are experts on the issue. Once they stop the struggle to prove they are correct, there may be room for collaboration.
Now that you know the types of difficult people and what to do about them, teach others how to be more effective. Take a moment to identify what your style of being difficult is. We are all difficult at one time or another, and when we recognize when we are being difficult, we can change our behavior.
Cami Miller is a business coach and works with executives, entrepreneurs, and family businesses to develop strategies for success. You can reach her at camimiller54@gmail.com or on the web at www.nstarcoaching.com.
