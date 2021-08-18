One of the most significant shifts resulting from the pandemic is more people moving to remote work. There are many benefits for people who work remotely, but it does offer unique challenges for the person who must manage the remote worker.
Today over 18% of the workforce telecommutes full time, 55% of businesses offer some capacity for remote work, and 99% of remote workers want to continue to work remotely. People who work from home report that they sleep more, eat healthier and get more time with family. Remote workers are less likely to take time off and reduce the company's overhead costs. In the U.S., 53% of telecommuters view flexible scheduling as the top benefit, and companies offering employees the option of working from home report a 25% lower turnover.
If telecommuting is so wonderful, why isn't everyone doing it? Working remotely is not possible for all jobs. Jobs requiring face-to-face contact with customers or employees and jobs requiring complex, expensive equipment may need workers to be on site.
How a job is structured, key deliverables and accountability measures are even more critical when managing productivity among remote workers. The manager who manages by catching people doing something wrong will not thrive in the new remote workplace. The worker who is disorganized or distractible may struggle with staying productive working from home.
Of the employers surveyed, 94% reported that company productivity is the same or higher since employees began working from home. Workers report greater job satisfaction, and among the reasons for increased productivity are fewer interruptions, more focused time, a quieter work environment, a more comfortable workspace, and a significant reduction in office politics.
For those interested in being more environmentally conscious, remote work decreases greenhouse gas emissions by taking around 600,000 cars off the road. Experts predict further reductions in emissions over the next five years as increased telecommuting removes as many as six million more vehicles from roads worldwide. In cities with heavy traffic, such as Los Angeles, Seattle, Atlanta, San Francisco, Miami, and Washington D.C., telecommuting eliminates two or more hours of commuting from an employee's day.
On the negative side, some remote workers report feeling lonely, isolated, and detached. The extrovert who thrives on being around people may struggle to work from home, especially if they live alone. Information technology specialists are concerned with network security. The effective manager can address these issues, working with telecommuters to help them battle the challenges they may be facing.
Tips for managing the remote worker:
Start from the beginning. While you may already have employees, transitioning to remote work requires evaluating new and existing employees’ suitability to work from home.
During the interview, ask questions that will help you identify the following:
• Is the employee results-oriented and a good communicator?
• Do they have solid job knowledge and skills that enable them to work independently?
• Are they clear and in alignment with the company's goals and objectives?
• Do they possess the ability to focus and effective time management skills?
Be prepared to help new and existing employees when working remotely becomes challenging.
When it comes to recruiting, remote work options can give you access to talent that you would not be able to hire otherwise. This talent can include candidates with skills not available locally and diverse candidates who do not reside in your community.
Things to consider for most employees as they set up their home offices:
• A computer with internet access, a camera, microphone, and email will be necessary for most workers. Bandwidth should be adequate to accommodate video conferencing. Employees should know the policies dealing with security concerns inherent in working remotely.
• A Printer/Scanner (if indicated).
• A phone with voicemail, preferably separate from the employee's personal phone. Companies address this by issuing teleworkers a different phone for business or adding an extra line to employees' cell phones and offering a phone allowance.
• A desk and comfortable chair (or standing desk) will give employees a place to work. It should be in a quiet area free from distraction. Make sure to consider ergonomics. I discourage people from setting their home office up in the bedroom where they sleep unless there is no other option,
• Make sure the employee has what they need.
• Be creative with childcare, but depending on the age of their children, trying to care for them and put in a productive day of work is rarely possible.
Set up communications guidelines. Frequency of check-ins, what to do when an urgent issue arises, and when it is appropriate to use text, email, phone, and communicate face-to-face. Employees should be aware that if a text or email is long, complex or addressing the task requires a lot of back and forth, communication should occur via phone call or face-to-face meeting.
Keep closely connected. Help your remote workers avoid isolation by increasing how frequently you communicate. Many managers hold a daily huddle or scrum in which everyone checks in and reports their current progress on projects or tasks. Check-ins using video conferencing allow you to connect teams working on the same project but not living in the same town, state, or even country.
Tips for making videoconferencing work for you:
• Set regular meetings at a time that works for everyone on the team. Consider time zones and preferences.
• Set the standard that everyone attending is on camera. Let your teams know that it is vital to be present for the meeting and that multitasking is not an option.
• Encourage employees to participate in company-wide meetings. They will be more in touch with what is going on if they participate more actively.
• Pay attention to each person on the call. Make sure they are doing ok. You can tell a lot about how a person is doing by their vocal tones, level of participation, and appearance.
• Make it fun. Companies organize virtual pizza parties, surprise guests, and costume contests and use break-out rooms for employees to get to know each other in small groups.
As the manager, you will need to check in more frequently and spend more time in those check-ins when people work remotely. Set a consistent, regular time and be sociable; make small talk and check on how they are doing personally before you talk about business. Some employees will need encouragement to take care of themselves. Regular breaks even walk outside can help balance work and mental health. Watch for signs that an employee needs the support and encourage them to reach out if they need help. A motivational meme or message can uplift your employee’s spirits.
Be sure employees have a development plan to know what they need to learn and have an idea of their target job. If appropriate, pair them with a mentor or coach who can help them with their developmental goals. Your employees will love the freedom and flexibility that remote work offers and will stay much longer if they have opportunities to learn and develop.
Cami Miller is a business coach and partners with leaders on all levels to develop strategies for success. Contact her at camimiller54@gmail.com.
