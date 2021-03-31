An 'A' player is the absolute best person you can get for a job. They are not easy to find, but incredibly valuable to a company. They are people who don’t just do what they are told, but who also do what needs to be done. They are particularly good at looking for better ways of doing what they do, and not only do they seldom make errors, but if they do make an error, they learn from it so that the error becomes a learning investment as much as an expense.
Great companies don't just depend on strategies—they depend on people. Quite simply, if you want to have an A company, you must have a certain percent of A players. A Players are about integrity, good judgement, work ethic, taking ownership, initiative, and standards. The more great people on your team, the more successful your organization will be. But that's easier said than done.
Statistically, half of all employment decisions result in a mistake. There are many reasons for this, and when the wrong person winds up in the wrong job, it is extremely expensive in several ways.
- Cost of a bad hire: Recruitment/search fees, outside testing, assessment, record checking, travel, and relocation costs.
- Developing the person while in the job: Orientation, training, courses, travel, conferences
- Total Severance: Severance fees, outplacement counseling fee, administrative costs in separation,
- Legal fees: EEOC, harassment, wrongful termination, constructive discharge, etc.
- Mistakes / Failures missed and wasted business opportunities: For example: drove a key customer away, lost sales, missed production goals, impaired customer loyalty, unsuccessful product launches, even sabotage.
Why is it so hard to hire great people?
More and more often I am hearing executives talk about their challenges finding talent. At least 52% of CEO’s say they were going to increase head count in the next 12 months. Talent strategy is complex and can be tricky, whether rebalancing your workforce, restarting after the shutdown, or accommodating growth. With this many hires happening, it makes sense to prepare for war.
In the war on talent, one of the biggest challenge CEOs face is the availability of key skills, and one of their biggest human capital expenses is training. There is nothing more frustrating than hiring a talented employee and spending time and money training them only to see them snatched up by a competitor offering a higher salary because you paid the cost of training them as well as their salaries while they were acquiring those skills. Losing a key employee can cripple a company while a replacement is being identified and trained.
So how does a company begin to overcome the talent challenge?
- Plan for the future. When designing a talent strategy, it is important to anticipate changes in your industry and what your talent needs will be in the future. This may require you to run scenarios and consider what might not be obvious. Hiring and training for the skills you need today is not a strategy for success.
- Create a solid talent strategy. How are you recruiting, selecting, and hiring new employees? Are you vetting potential employees well? A scan of social media can tell you a great deal about a person’s life, behavior, and judgement.
- Create a stable of prospects. When you find a potential A Player, they may not be ready to change jobs, or you might not be ready for them. Let them know your interest and stay in touch so that when you are ready, you can make them an offer.
- Refine your onboarding process. A well thought out onboarding process can flatten the learning curve and help bring an employee up to speed more quickly.
- Cultivate their emotional intelligence and people skills. Developing your employees’ soft skills can make a tremendous difference. Make sure that your employees know that how they treat other people whether they are customers, vendors, or each other, is critical to success and ensure that they have the skills to do it well.
- Strengthen your culture. If your culture isn’t strong, your strategies are secondary. Make sure your new employees not only hear about the culture but that they see it in action. Do you have a customer first culture? Be sure both your customers and your employees know it.
Other key weapons for winning the talent war are recognizing talent, understanding behavior styles, and appreciating generational differences. Watch for upcoming articles which will offer a more in-depth assessment of these critical factors.
If you would like a copy of 10 questions to ask in an interview, email me with INTERVIEW QUESTIONS in the subject line and I will send it to you.
Cami Miller is a business coach and works with executives, entrepreneurs, and family businesses developing strategies for success. She can be reached at camimiller54@gmail.com
