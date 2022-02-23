Whether you are a very superstitious person or a skeptic, good luck has an appeal to everyone. On a recent visit to a casino, I was amazed at people’s “lucky” behaviors rituals they did to increase their chances of winning. One woman had a method that involved rubbing the machine, another waved her hand from right to left, and one man snapped his fingers before playing.
As much as we find these antics funny, there are things commonly done in other parts of the world to improve our good fortune. the ancient art of Feng Shui is one of these. In Hong Kong, architects often consult a Feng Shui consultant when designing a building. Many people wouldn’t think of purchasing a house or renting an apartment without a Feng Shui consultation.
What is this voodoo, you ask? Feng Shui is the Chinese art of placement. Based on the theory that negative and positive energy flows through our environment. Many things can influence this energy, including the placement of a building in relation to surrounding structures and landscape. Even the placement of furnishings in a room and the room’s color can affect the energy flow.
In Feng Shui, a map, called a Bagua, shaped like an octagon, is laid over the floor plan of your home. Each area of the Bagua corresponds to a different aspect of life. These eight areas include Fame/Reputation, Wealth/Prosperity, Family/New Beginnings, Knowledge/Self-Development, Career/Life Path, Travel/Helpful People, Children/Creativity/Future, and Relationship/Marriage. Look at the energy flow in the areas corresponding to the different aspects of life. Clutter is harmful to energy flow. Once you “map” your living space, you can better understand why some areas of your house feel comfortable and others unwelcoming.
I am not an expert in Feng Shui, but I am an expert on clutter. I have consulted several Feng Shui Consultants over the years to help me with my space. I often thank (blame) my father for my clutter problem, but it may go back several generations. The consultant told me that it isn’t necessary to remodel your space or move, but simple solutions can improve energy flow. Simple solutions include adding plants, mirrors, chimes, and crystals to improve the energy flow. She said that even rearranging furniture can have an impact.
Here is my four-step process for clutter:
1. Write down the three biggest clutter areas in your home (if you only have three, good for you!)
2. Identify the corresponding area on the Bagua. (Our friend Google can find you one)
3. Identify what is happening in that area of life and whether it contributes to the clutter problem. (i.e., empty nesters, career, or job issues)
4. Try various solutions. I loved having a consultant give me expert advice, but I also experimented on putting a crystal here or a fountain there. Even closing the lid on the commode or washing machine can make a difference. I know it sounds weird but don’t knock it until you try it.
We hadn’t seen my sister-in-law in a while, and a Feng Shui consultant suggested moving a crystal to the family area. The following weekend my sister-in-law came to visit. Even though we hadn’t seen her in six months, I thought it was a coincidence. Then in the next month, she came to visit twice more. I enjoyed her visits but moved that crystal to the wealth area of the house, where it could also do some good.
Once you have begun to improve the energy flow, you will find clearing clutter easier. If you want to clear clutter, one of the best methods is to ask four questions:
1. Is this something I have used in the last three months?
2. Is this something I will use in the next three months?
3. Do I have a place for it? (This is an excellent question to ask before buying anything!)
4. If the answer to any two of the questions above is NO, then there is one more question, Do I love it? If the answer is YES, keep it. But if the answer is no, get rid of it. When you decide to get rid of something, do it fast. You can put it on Facebook or Craigslist, but do not let it linger for more than a week or two. The best is to load it up and take it to Purple Cow or Goodwill. If your Church collects items, donate there, but get rid of them. Also, while you are donating, if you have worn-out clothes, broken furniture, or anything of no value, get rid of it.
If you struggle with getting rid of things, enlist some help from a friend or two. Don’t invite your friend, the hoarder, but invite friends who can get rid of things. Tell them what you are trying to accomplish and ask them to help. Be specific about what you need from them. If you trust them to throw things away that they think are junk, tell them they are free to do so. Tell them if you would like to look at things before, they throw them out. Ask them to let you know if you are holding on to something you shouldn’t. Most people find it much easier to identify someone else’s junk as junk.
I have been saying I was going to reinstitute the Integrity Day. I used to hold an Integrity Day about every six weeks. It was always on Saturday morning, and usually, 3 or 4 people would join me. At the agreed-upon time (8:00 or 9:00 am), we could all call-in using Zoom or 3-way calling. After quick introductions, each of us would declare what we would accomplish in the next hour. It could be hanging pictures, emptying boxes, filing papers, or writing a book chapter. Pick the thing you’ve been saying you were going to do but haven’t been able to get done. By getting this done, you re-established your integrity. Once everyone has shared their goal for the next hour, we hang up and go to work. After an hour, everyone calls in, reports their progress, and claims their successes, or gets sympathy for their struggles. Then everyone sets their goals for the next hour. It is tough to admit that you didn’t reach your goal because something else distracted you. With the helpful accountability of the rest of the group, everyone accomplishes a fantastic amount. We would usually work for four hours, and I was always amazed at how much progress I made.
I have been on Integrity Day calls with good friends and people I have never met. Discover how much you can accomplish in three or four hours of focused time is amazing and energizing. If an Integrity Day sounds like something you would like to participate in, shoot me a text or email. I plan to do one this Saturday, February 26th, and would love to have you join. I am several years behind in clearing clutter and reclaiming my space, and I am excited about getting the energy moving again.
I would be remiss if I didn’t share a source to learn more about Feng Shui and clearing clutter. One of the best books on conquering clutter and Feng Shui was Clearing Your Clutter with Feng Shui by Karen Kingston. By following her suggestions, you will make your living space more comfortable and more functional, saving time and money. I’d love to hear about your accomplishments in reclaiming your space.
Cami Miller is a business coach. She partners with leaders on every level to develop strategies for success. Contact her at camimiller54@gmail.com or 225-278-6888.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.