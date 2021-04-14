Today’s marketplace is the most diverse the US has ever seen. One of today’s great management challenges is engaging each generation. Think of the preferences, behaviors, and concerns of each generation. If you were working with someone who only spoke Spanish, you would get better results if you learned at least a little Spanish. So also, with the language of generations.
Why are the idiosyncrasies of another generation important? If you have someone from another generation in your world, whether it is a child, parent, or coworker, understanding what makes them tick will make a big difference in how well you get along with them. A better understanding of how generations can impact the workforce will assist you in making the workplace better. As always, be careful about labeling and generalizing. Each person is unique regardless of what generational cohort they belong to and learning about them as individuals will help you respect and appreciate them.
There is no standard definition of when each generation started and ended. I am using the definitions of Zemke, Filipczak and Raines from their book Generations at Work.
The Baby Boomers (78.8 million), born between 1943 and 1960, will be between 61 and 78 years old in 2021. Famous Boomers were Bill Gates and presidents Bill Clinton, George W Bush, and Donald Trump (born in June, July, and August of 1946). The Boomer Generation is responsible for many of the social and cultural phenomenon that we see today. Their values are optimism, loyalty, team orientation, personal gratification, and work. They were influenced by the Vietnam War, Woodstock, Watergate, and the assassinations of JFK, MLK, and Bobby Kennedy. Workaholic Boomers made and borrowed more money than any generation before. Because their identity is tied to their jobs, and in some cases because they still have debt, Boomers are not retiring at the originally expected age causing stagnation and higher unemployment among the generations that follow.
Generation X has only 65 million members born between 1960 and 1980 who will turn 41-61 in 2021. Barak Obama, Elon Musk, Matthew McConaughey, and Jeff Bezos are famous Gen Xers. This generation’s core values are diversity, self-reliance, work/life balance, flexibility, and technology. They grew up as latch-key kids and were influenced by the Iran hostage crises, the AIDS epidemic, MTV, and the introduction of the PC. They are the first generation that is financially worse off than their parents.
The Millennials were born between 1980 and 2000 and will be 21-41 years of age in 2021. Famous Millennials are Beyonce, Mark Zuckerberg, LeBron James, and Pewdiepie. At 83.1 million people, they are the largest generation in history. Racially diverse and highly educated, the Millennials are already impacting the workplace in a big way. They were influenced by events at Columbine, and the bombing of the World Trade Center. They value meaningful work, collaboration, connection, diversity, and social justice. Because they entered the workforce during a recession and are saddled with high student loan debt, many Millennials still live with their parents. They believe in life first, then work.
Generation Z make up the generation born after 2000. There isn’t enough information on them yet to identify traits and trends.
Gen Xers and Millennials currently make up the majority of our workforce. These descriptions are true of most members of these generations, but they are not absolute.
Gen Xers don’t trust easily. They are skeptical, communicate directly, and may be seen as blunt, edgy, and even rude. They question authority and treat their careers as portable. Their loyalty is to themselves. They are comfortable interacting with authority figures and want to be respected. They hate meetings but make good project managers. They are protective of their children and see work as a means to an end. They tend to be practical and street smart and often work best alone.
When recruiting the Gen Xer, they need to know that in addition to wanting them to have a job, you want them to have a life. It is important for them to know that they will be judged fairly on the quality of their work and not their tenure with the company. They prefer a fun, relaxed workplace, like change, and value honesty. Remember their natural skepticism means they have a good BS detector. They want plenty of elbow room and will not do well if micromanaged. Help them to be an insider, give them tips on navigating office politics, and be sure you execute your perks policy fairly. Whenever possible, allow them to self-manage, give them frequent constructive feedback, and rather than telling them how to do something, ask them, “How do you see yourself doing this.” They see lateral moves positively and they are motivated by the opportunity to learn new skills. They are attracted to workplaces where they can grow and develop and will appreciate flexibility and a variety of learning methods.
Though their experience growing up was different from the Xers, Millennials are also concerned with safety. Their parents were and are typically overly involved. Cherished and protected as children, they are more optimistic than the preceding generation. If you found them through a resume on the internet, there is a good chance the resume was written and posted by one of their parents. They think their parents are cool and recruiters and bosses should not be surprised to find their parents quite involved in their careers. Millennials believe they are good at multi-tasking. They are savvy about how to use technology. They prefer text and IM to email and may not read their email often. It is important to find out their preferred method of communication. They believe respect must be earned and they want to be listened to. They are team players who are eager to please and want their hard work recognized.
Recruiting tips for Gen Xers and Millennials:
1. Forget Monster.com and Indeed. Recruit Millennials on Facebook and Instagram.
2. Pitch the job and the company and let them decide if it is a fit.
3. Use peer power. Ask a great employee from the same generation with the prospective employee to tell the prospect about the company and the job.
4. Conduct team interviews and shadow opportunities so they can better understand the job and the company.
5. Put your application on-line.
6. Offer flexibility to support work life balance.
7. Offer referral bonuses. Your employees probably have acquaintances who will be good candidates.
Like any other employee, or person for that matter, Gen Xers and Millennials respond well to being appreciated and treated with respect.
If you have questions about the DISC profile or would like to work with a certified DISC distributor, send an email to camimiller54@gmail.com with DISC in the subject line and you will receive a response within 48 hours.
Cami Miller is a business coach and works with executives, entrepreneurs, and family businesses developing strategies for success. She can be reached at camimiller54@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.