As a coach, I often encourage my clients to “go for it.” What does that mean exactly? And why do I say it so often?
For many people, life is a struggle. We delay gratification. We do work that doesn't bring us joy. We work hard but seldom play. We often forget to take time to recharge. Life happens whether we think about it or not. As a result, we move from one day to the next without setting a clear intention for what we want to achieve. What is the alternative? First, if you are struggling, recognize that life does not call us to struggle. We create our struggles. We set unrealistic expectations, try to please others, and make bad choices. Here are some tips for eliminating struggle and creating a more joyful life.
Most of us have had wishes and dreams sometime in our lives. These may be people we wish we could become, or things we wish we could do. These may be big, like a month in Europe, or minor, like spending a weekend somewhere you love visiting. Even having dinner at a restaurant you’ve wanted to visit can be a positive experience. These experiences are valuable. They send a clear message to your brain that you deserve the joy these special activities bring.
What was a great adventure for me might be hell for someone else. My recent trip was something I’ve wanted to do for over 15 years. I walked the Camino de Santiago across northern Spain. It was an incredible experience. I learned a great deal and am grateful to have been able to do it. Know yourself and discover what you love. Choose things that are meaningful to you.
I learned a lot on the trip. A key lesson was about being prepared. Conditioning for mountain hiking is not easy to do in Louisiana. I remember before the trip thinking, “Five, eight, ten miles, how much difference is there? I now know the answer is, "A lot." Physical and mental preparation make a huge difference.
We seldom push ourselves to our limits. As grateful as I was to reach my destination each day, and most days, I could have done more. Well, not the day I hiked 15.5 miles. I don’t think I had anything left at the end of that day. Along the way, I was talking to two pilgrims about our journeys, and one asked, “How many miles do you walk each day?” I answered, “Every day I start, and every day I finish, and that is all I care about.” They laughed and agreed. Not ending every day exhausted was ok with me. I knew I had a little extra if I needed it.
If help is available, make use of it. The first few days of hiking I had a mental image of myself as a pack mule. I discovered a baggage service and for five euros and sent my twenty-two-pound pack ahead. After that, I didn’t want to hike with it again, so I didn’t. The lesson I learned was, don’t be stubborn; you are not a mule.
Have the right stuff. As I walked, I would leave things behind reducing the weight I was carrying. In this discernment I discovered some things were critical to my experience. My Oofoos slides, Tylenol, my sleep sack, a portable charger, and extra socks were all things critical to my journey. At the end of each day, one of the first things I did was change out of my hiking boots and into my Oofoos. They added only a few ounces of weight to my bag and helped my feet and legs recover each evening. Taking care of my feet also meant changing socks frequently. My sleep sack added very little weight, was warmer than I expected, and much more comfortable than paper sheets most places provided. The portable charger allowed me to boost my phone so I could find my accommodation at the end of the day. When I started out, I didn’t know what I would need, but having the right stuff made a big difference.
Know what works for you. I thought I had packed light but didn’t test the weight by hiking with it. I now know that a 15-pound pack works better for me. Some people had every stage of their trip planned from the start. I liked booking my next accommodation the evening before. I had a bed to sleep in every night and could consider how my body was doing when planning the next day's miles. Competing with no one, most days were 11 to 14 miles. The hardest day was 5.5-miles. We had arrived at 10:30 the night before, and there were steep climbs and inclement weather. Next time, I'll take a day to acclimate.
Don’t be afraid to regroup. It was my plan to hike for about 30 days and cover about four hundred miles. After a bit of math, I realized that while doable, it was too ambitious. I began investigating the different stages. Hiking in and out of cities meant miles of industrial and urban hiking without spending any time seeing the city. I looked over the map and picked the cities I wanted to spend time in and used buses to travel between them. I felt good about the changes I made and am happy with my journey and the places I saw. After completing my walk, I had a few extra days and decided to take a bus to Porto, Portugal. This leg of the trip ended up being one of my favorite parts of the journey. Regrouping allows you to make better decisions. You never have all the information you need at the start.
Manage your expectations. I did not seek out the company of other people. As a coach, I listen and talk to people all day every day. I wanted to use this time and this journey to empty my head and see what showed up. Many days, as I began to walk, an intention would arise for the day. One day I offered my hike to all the people who suffered from anxiety. Another day it was for people who, despite being surrounded by love, do not feel loved. One day it was for a friend starting dialysis. Many days I prayed on my walk, and some days I meditated. In the early days, I cursed a lot. I would climb to the top of a steep climb, only to reach a bend in the trail that revealed another steep climb. As I walked, I got stronger and cursed less. The guidebooks kept talking about the way getting easier. There were days that felt easier than others, but it never got easy. The further I hiked the fewer expectations I had.
When you visit another country, walk softly. I wish I could say that everyone followed this adage, but unfortunately, it’s not true. It was common as I walked to hear people complain about something that they could have left behind (my opinion/judgment). One woman complained about her boss’s treatment of her. Another explained and explained why she had done something that hurt a friend. She was loud enough that, sitting three tables away, I got most of the story. Three women at a table in a Santiago restaurant were telling dramatic stories of people who had wronged them. I couldn't understand why they brought these stories with them and had to share them so loudly. I kept getting the urge to sing "Let it Go" from the movie Frozen.
Occasionally I had a meal or a drink with people I met along the way. I enjoyed sharing experiences and observations. But most of all, I enjoyed the solitude of walking alone each day, which allowed me to set my own pace. The peaceful quiet was priceless. During the last three days of my journey, there were many students on the trail. It was amusing to see how hard walking quietly was for them. Kids were singing songs, leading cheers, singing, talking, and on their phones. I loved that when the trail became crowded, I only need wait a few minutes for people to pass, and it was quiet again!
Bring more of what you like into your life. I can’t walk another Camino any time soon, but I can take a day to be quiet and enjoy the peace that quiet can bring. I can’t scale 3500 feet often, but I can walk in nature and be alone with my thoughts. I have added that to my routine.
Pick your own thing. You may not crave quiet contemplation. You may want to listen to music, dance, or read. Discover what feeds your soul and do it again and again. You can recharge your batteries quickly if you do it often. When you return to your life refreshed, living is easier and more joyful. Whatever it is, big or small, just go for it!
Cami Miller is a business coach working with executives, entrepreneurs, and family businesses. She partners with them to develop strategies for success. You can reach her at camimiller54@gmail.com.
