Could Thanksgiving be more than a day of the year when we get together with family and friends and overeat? Traditionally, it is a day to give thanks for the blessings we have received. As children, our parents encouraged us to “Say thank you.” Expressing our appreciation is more than polite; it is vital to our mental and physical health.
Gratitude strengthens relationships. It connects us with the value of helping and being helped. Brain scans show that the experience and expression of appreciation occur in the prefrontal cortex. They can create lasting changes in our brains that heighten sensitivity to future feelings of gratitude. When gratitude comes spontaneously from within, we have a greater sense of well-being.
It is possible to practice gratitude and get better at it. The song by Oatman and Excell encourages us with the lyrics, “Count your blessings, name them one by one; count your blessings and see what God has done.” Studies show that people can intentionally cultivate gratitude. The emotion of gratitude makes people feel happier. This positivity can impact us inward and extend outward.
Gratitude is both a feeling and a trait. We feel grateful when we have achieved an outcome we desire, and someone or something outside of ourselves is the source of that outcome. Feeling grateful boosts happiness and improves physical and mental health. It is hard to feel negative emotions when you are from a place of gratitude.
Feeling grateful can even reduce pain and stress and strengthens the immune system. It leads to healthier relationships and improves academic and professional performance. Envy, cynicism, and narcissism are thieves of well-being. Living in gratitude makes a person more focused on the goodness in life.
Being grateful can make you a more positive person. A positive mindset can greatly help when facing a challenging situation or decision. Counting your blessings isn’t the only way to generate feelings of gratitude. Being around family and friends or doing something you love can also produce feelings of gratitude.
Focusing on what we have versus what we don’t have can be difficult. Inundated as we are by advertisements hundreds of times every day, staying positive can be a challenge. By fostering a positive, grateful mindset, you will generate feelings of love for yourself and others.
One way to cultivate more gratitude is to keep a gratitude journal. It can be simple or intricate, whatever works for you. A simple notebook in which you write what you are grateful for each day can work well. Focusing once a day on what you are thankful for can increase feelings of connectedness. As little as 10 minutes of gratitude per week has been shown to have a substantial positive impact on the lives of students. It is not the experience that affects us as much as how we frame it. Pick the time of day to write that works best for you. Whether morning or evening, picking a time to write each day will increase the likelihood that your journaling will be consistent.
Writing thank you notes, emails, and texts can increase feelings of well-being for the recipient and you. For my birthday this year, I picked twenty people who have had a powerful, positive impact on my life. I wrote them a card from Spain thanking them for what they had done for me. Expressing my gratitude felt great, but it was more than that. The unexpected reward came after I got home and so many of them reached out to say how much my note meant to them. I would have liked to include at least ten more people on that list, but unfortunately, they have already passed away. It was a powerful reminder that expressing gratitude should be done early and often.
As the holiday season approaches, think of how you can express gratitude. Thanksgiving is a special day for us to give thanks for the many blessings we have received throughout the year. There are many traditions for doing this. Some families go to a soup kitchen and serve Thanksgiving dinner to those less fortunate than themselves. Others get together with family, extended family, or friends and share a meal. At our Thanksgiving gathering, we like to have everyone name something they are thankful for each year. It’s easy to spot those who live in gratitude. It doesn’t take any time to come up with a list of things for which they are thankful.
Here are a few of the things I am grateful for this year. My health is one of my greatest gifts. I made a pilgrimage that I have wanted to do for over fifteen years. This year it was finally possible, and I have so many things to be grateful for related to my journey. The experience was different than anything I have ever done. I am thankful my body was up for walking 10-15 miles daily for most of the month. This time of year, the solitude of the Camino de Santiago was so peaceful, and for most of the time, the weather was perfect. I am even grateful for the rainy days of the journey. They made me push myself, and as with much of the journey, it was worth the effort. One day on the trip, I was incredibly grateful for a hot bowl of soup. Coming home after a month, I found joy in everyday things that before I left, hadn’t seemed as precious as they are.
What do you have to be grateful for this year? Drop a line in the comments; I’d love to hear from you!
Cami Miller is a business coach. She partners with leaders on all levels to develop strategies for success. Contact her at camimiller54@gmail.com or text 225-432-0454
