Are you a happy person? If so, you are a rarity. Today, more and more universities are offering courses on happiness. The prevalence of these courses on happiness is not a coincidence. Harvard offers courses such as The Path to Happiness and The Science of Happiness. When Yale first offered its course, The Science of Well-Being, over 25% of the student body (1,000+ students) signed up for it. Why are we so desperate for happiness?
Think about the last 24 hours. In that period, what experiences or sensations did you savor? Chances are you don’t stop to enjoy life’s simple pleasures. Among my personal favorites are hand-made soap, clean sheets, and Blue-eyes iced tea. When I ask my clients the last time they did something that felt good, they often have difficulty remembering. I encourage them to think of ten simple things they can do that send a message to their brains. That message is, “You are worthy.” It can take weeks for someone to find ten, but I know that even starting with two or three, they will have begun to take better care of themselves. Mental health is a serious problem for many people. Doing something for ourselves or others gives us a sense of control. The feeling of being in control is a good antidote for anxiety and depression. One in ten people has considered suicide, and strategies that help people feel better are incredibly important.
Ten ways you can be happier.
Perspective – Shakespeare said, “Nothing is either good or bad that thinking makes it so.” Your point of view differentiates you from everyone else. Thoughts are the foundation of perspective. Keeping your thoughts positive makes being happy easier. I encourage you to listen to your choice of language, focus on words and thoughts. Using the generalizations always, never, everyone, and nobody narrows our perspective. We begin to believe those untrue assumptions and declarations from that narrowed perspective. It is often easier to change the way you think about something than to change the thing itself.
Create a vision for your future. When you have a vision for your future, it becomes easier to see past a problem or situation. Your vision does not have to be grandiose. Creating a reasonable vision for yourself when you lose sight of your purpose can be motivating. To write your vision, think about what you want in the future. Imagine what it looks like. It should be believable and achievable. It could involve achieving a level of education, buying a home, or finding your ideal partner. We often live our lives working for someone else’s goal. When we create a vision that is distinctly ours, the future can inspire us to achieve more than previously possible.
Master your self-talk. Now is an excellent time to start. If you don’t already pay attention to the conversation in your head, make a point to begin to be aware. I once had a coworker who, when she made an error, would say to herself, “Stupid, stupid, stupid!” Every time I heard her; I would encourage her to stop the negative self-talk. I don’t know if she could ever stop completely, but she did do it less. Self-talk is important because the brain hears the things you say to yourself and tries to make them true. The brain takes things we say literally. If you say, “I’m such an idiot!” The brain reacts with the thought,” I can be an idiot,” and then it proceeds to act like an idiot. As a nurse, I frequently saw people who manifested genuine physical symptoms from negative self-talk. Among the declarations I have witnessed, “He’s such a pain in the a**, That burns me up!” Or even, “That makes me sick.” If you give your brain instructions, give it positive instructions. “I’m so smart!” That is easy for me,” or “Every day in every way, I’m getting better and better.”
It can be challenging to develop true confidence in a world that often tells you what is wrong with you. Stop judging your inside by someone else’s outside. People who look like they have it all together often don’t. Perfection is the path to perfect dissatisfaction. People who criticize or make fun of you are not people you should spend time with. We must learn to focus on our strengths rather than our weaknesses, and that is impossible to do surrounded by self-appointed critics. Make a point to spend time with people who get you, but first, make sure you get you. When we accept ourselves completely, we begin to gain confidence. Since self-confidence is like a muscle, the more we exercise it, the stronger it gets.
Emotional management requires skills that help us react positively to people and events. It enables us to make good choices and develop strong relationships with others. We can practice mindfulness (as in meditation). We need to take a moment when our emotions are high to breathe deeply and evenly, stopping long enough to get grounded.
Develop a healthy perspective, create an image for your future, and master your self-talk. This will increase your confidence and emotional management; you will feel better about yourself, and your well-being will improve.
The following coaching questions can help you on your journey to happiness. Your answers to these questions and the advice that follows can empower you to greater happiness.
“What are your strengths?” When asking this question, I often ask, “What is your superpower?” Thinking about your strengths as a superpower helps you think bigger.
“What do you want/need to let go of?” Much of what holds us back happened in the past. When we let go of the things we cannot do anything about, we can begin to live in the present.
“Where are you judging yourself?” Becoming aware of our judgments can enable us to stop being our own worst enemy.
“What are you proudest of?” We often minimize our achievements. No wonder it is so hard to feel truly confident. When we feel proud of our accomplishments, we can feel happier.
“Identify who brings out the best in you and spend more time with them.” We often underestimate the influence others have on us. It makes sense to spend time with people who make us feel better about ourselves. Be intentional about the people with whom you surround yourself.
Gratitude has power in it. When we’re grateful, our bodies get healthier. Grateful people are more likely to exercise, eat healthier, and care for their health. Researchers have credited feelings of gratitude with lower stress, lower levels of pain, and improved immune systems. Oprah Winfrey said, “Be thankful for what you have, and you’ll end up having more. Concentrate on what you don’t have, and you will never, ever have enough.”
One exercise that I ask new clients to do is to ask five people they trust to write down what they think is best about them. Everyone who has done this exercise is surprised by how many nice things their friends and family say about them. Do this exercise and see what the people you trust think about you. It is time for you to embrace how wonderful you are. Author Elizabeth Kubler- Ross says it beautifully, “People are like stained-glass windows. They sparkle and shine when the sun is out, but when darkness sets in, their true beauty is revealed only if there is light from within.”
If the tips in this article help you become happier, then that makes me happy. If the world needs anything, it is more happy people.
Cami Miller is a business coach and partners with leaders on all levels to develop strategies for success. Contact her at camimiller54@gmail.com.
