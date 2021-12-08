It's the most wonderful time of the year! Many people look forward to Christmas the entire year. The holidays offer an opportunity to reconnect with those people we care about, but don't see often. Christmas has two camps. One camp loves Christmas. They enjoy the lights, the music, the gifts, and the wonder in the eyes of those young and old. The other camp dreads the mess, the trouble, and the cost of Christmas. The good news is that if Christmas has gotten out of hand at your house, you can reign it back in and make it enjoyable again.
Christmas began with the birth of Jesus. Three wise men brought the very first Christmas gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh to the Christ child. In the 4th century, people celebrated the feast of Saint Nicholas, the patron saint of children and sailors on December 6th. It became a custom for children to leave their shoes on the doorstep on the eve of his feast day. To their delight, in the morning, they would find coins in their shoes. Years later, nuns celebrated the feast of St. Nicholas by placing baskets of food and clothing on the doorsteps of the needy. In the Netherlands and Belgium, sailors and ex-sailors would travel to the harbor towns to celebrate the feast day of St. Nicholas. On the way home they stopped at St. Nicholas Fairs and bought gifts not found in the villages where they lived. They would give their children and wives these gifts for Christmas. These were the beginnings or our tradition of giving Christmas gifts.
As is common for many Americans, anything worth doing is worth overdoing. Before long, a Christmas gift became a pile of Christmas gifts. Soon Christmas Club accounts and credit card debt became a part of the season. In 2018 the average American spent $1,536 during the Christmas season. That includes gifts, decorations, travel, and food. In 2020 the average amount spent dropped to $998, and experts project it will remain the same for 2021. A common theme around Christmas is spending more money than expected and budgeted. Unfortunately, people often find themselves spending more money than they can afford. This dampens Christmas' celebratory feel. It can create a regret that lasts for the months it takes to pay off those debts.
How does one celebrate the holiday without going into debt? One of the best ways to avoid overspending is to plan. Know what you can afford to spend and for whom you wish to buy gifts. The most requested gift for the last few years has been gift cards. This makes it much easier to stay within a budget because it is simple math. You have a certain amount to spend and a certain number of gifts to buy. You may want to create tiers for how much you spend on people, but you won’t end up overspending because you can’t find an item cheaper. A gift card is it a one size fits all gift, and it allows the recipient to buy something they love. It also reduces impulse spending so common when Christmas shopping. Though a gift card is not an intimate or perfect gift, the recipient can use them to buy a gift they desire. It is also more likely that they will use a gift card to buy a gift and not appropriate it to pay bills, which often happens with a gift of cash. One caveat, though, once you give someone a gift card or cash, you no longer have any say over how they use it. It is their gift to do with what they like. I encourage my kids (35 and 32) to put gift cards in their wallets as soon as they open their envelopes. It is far too easy for them to accidently get thrown away in the Christmas chaos.
I love giving gifts. One of my superpowers is listening and observing. It is what makes me a good coach and a good friend. If I spend time around someone, I will notice something they need or want and am usually able to buy them a gift they will like. If I am not around them much, I get them a gift card to a favorite restaurant. These days I tend to select one of two types of presents for people. The first is something consumable. Because they expire, people either use them, give them away or dispose of them. The second type of gift is for those I love most. For these precious people, I love to create an experience. Everyone will appreciate a plane ticket or tickets to a show they will love. Recipients will long remember gifts such as a day of hiking, or an overnight trip to a favorite city, and there are experiences affordable to every wallet.
Which experiences are the best? I used to love taking my kids places. Now they are adults with jobs, and coordinating our schedules is more challenging. My son lives in New Orleans, and my daughter and I try to plan trips down there for playdates. Picnics on the levee, progressive dinners, and visits to gardens and exhibits are some of the cool things the city has to offer. In December, many of the restaurants in New Orleans offer Réveillon Dinners. These are fantastic opportunities to dine at incredible restaurants at very reasonable prices. We love to walk the quarter, and to visit funky shops and coffee shops. If you are in New Orleans during the Christmas season, be sure and visit Christmas in the park, the Fulton Street Christmas, and the lobby of the Fairmont hotel.
Game night is part of our Holiday celebration. We are competitive to a friendly degree, and we usually pick a game that makes us laugh at each other and ourselves. Apples to Apples, Pictionary, and Charades are fun, suitable for adults and children and always leave us laughing. Some families rotate the role of gamemaster so that a different family member picks each year’s game. Use your imagination to think of something your family and friends will love. In Baton Rouge, there is ice skating and Christmas displays to see. In Denham Springs, Brunch with Santa, Christmas programs, and Christmas movies are fun events. Christmas caroling is fun for the carolers and those who come out to listen. It can be fun to watch kids sit on Santa's lap, even if none of them are yours. All these events are free or priced reasonably and offer fun for everyone.
You can also make up your own entertainment. Last year my kids and I went to a resale store and bought outfits for each other. They paired up and bought me an ensemble, and then each of them teamed up with me to buy their sibling an outfit. The first time we did this, our selections were nice, and afterward, we wore our outfits out to dinner. I have a feeling the next time, we will all be a little more adventurous. I see the possibility of go-go boots and a furry vest in someone’s future. We also did a boudin tasting last year. We had a blind tasting of nine different brands of boudin from stores from Baton Rouge to Scott, Louisiana, and voted on which one we thought was the best. Drop me a note at the email below if you would like to know which boudin won. I am hoping this year to make time to do an andouille tasting along the Andouille Trail. There are so many things you can do free or for a small fee. Be creative and you will find something within your budget that everyone can enjoy. Once everyone begins to enjoy experiences, encourage the kids contribute their own ideas.
I remember rich experiences on trips to San Francisco, New York, Boston, Santa Fe, Austin, and Pensacola. We have visited a light show in the park and the concert at an organic farm where the termites nearly carried us off. I don’t remember the year, but I remember the laughter and the love we have shared at every experience we have created, and I look forward to many more.
For many people, the most special part of the holidays is worship and worshiping with family has a sacredness to it that I love. How you worship is not as important as worshiping in whatever way is meaningful for you. Whatever you celebrate this time of year, time with family sharing love and enjoying one another is a tradition everyone can enjoy.
Even if you have already overspent on Christmas for 2021, you can still begin to enjoy the fun of shared experiences and time together. Discover how much fun you can have being with people you love. Time together will be less about things and more about one another. From now on, gifts can be part of the experience but will no longer be the focus of the holiday.
I wish you all a blessed Christmas, delightful holidays, and the best year you have ever had.
Cami Miller is a business coach. She partners with leaders on every level to develop strategies for success. Contact her at camimiller54@gmail.com.
