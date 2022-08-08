Emotional Intelligence, also called EQ, is the key to understanding human emotions. A better understanding of human emotions can make us better at nearly everything we do. Recognizing, understanding, and managing your emotions are half of emotional intelligence. The other half lies in becoming effective at recognizing, understanding, and influencing the emotions of others. By developing our emotional intelligence, we can learn to do both maximize. One isn’t necessary for the other, but both are needed if we are to our effectiveness. Knowing ourselves makes it possible for us to be authentic, and to choose how we interact with others. When we know others, we can influence and impact their behavior. With a strong working knowledge of EQ, we can build better relationships and achieve more. If you think your emotional intelligence is good, keep reading. It is common for people to overestimate their emotional intelligence. In fact, accurately assessing their EQ would be impossible for someone with low EQ for they are without a frame of reference.
The five critical dimensions of Emotional Intelligence are self-awareness, self-regulation, motivation, social awareness, and social regulation. I have seen people who are good with others and out of touch with themselves. Also occurring but rarer are those who have good self-awareness and self-regulation but are clueless when it comes to the emotions of others.
Self-Awareness is the ability to understand your moods, emotions, drives, and triggers. Knowing your emotions and triggers, can make you more aware of how you respond to circumstances and people around you. Your emotional responses impact those around you.
Self-regulation is about creating a positive effect by controlling or redirecting your impulses and emotions and adjusting your behavior. Because our emotions strongly impact others, being able to regulate our emotions and think before acting enables us to influence how we affect others. This can impact our relationship with our family, our colleagues and even our pets.
Motivation is a passion beyond the external drive for knowledge and power. It is an internal drive or desire to pursue goals with energy and persistence. People often look outside themselves for motivation, but the truth is, all motivation is internal.
Social awareness is the ability to understand the emotional makeup of other people and how our words and actions affect them. This understanding enables us to choose our words and actions carefully to achieve a desired outcome.
Social regulation is the ability to influence others by managing relationships and building networks. It is the difference between watching things happen and making things happen.
Successful leaders and exceptional performers have a well-developed emotional intelligence. This skill enables them to respond effectively in the rapidly changing business world. A person’s EQ may be more important to their success than IQ. According to Daniel Goleman, the author of five books on Emotional Intelligence, 80-90% of the competencies differentiating top performers are in the domain of emotional intelligence. His hope is that tuning in to their emotions can change the way people interact and expand their circle of caring. When people can choose to treat each other with care and consideration, organizations will be transformed.
Three skills of self-awareness are:
1. Identifying and understanding your emotional triggers so that you can deal with negative emotions (fear, anger, guilt, and loneliness).
2. Ability to recognize a bad habit and its effect on you.
3. Ability to focus on something positive when in a negative situation.
Improving your emotional awareness can make a big difference in the quality of your life, especially if you feel you spend more time in negative emotions than positive ones. It is possible to improve your emotional intelligence.
Start with self-reflection. Identify and name your current emotional state. You don’t have to know the clinical or scientific name. You can identify a negative state as red and a positive state as clear. When you assess your emotional clarity, determine whether your current state is red, clear, or somewhere in-between. To learn what emotions prompt your reactions, look for trends in your behavior when making decisions. Understanding your feelings will help you to know how negative or hurtful behavior of others can trigger your emotions and influence your behavior. We seldom give our best response from a red state, and when we can modify our emotions, we can choose more resourceful states for ourselves.
Because understanding our emotions can be tricky, you sometimes need an outside opinion. Ask a family member, friend, or someone you trust what they see as your strengths and weaknesses. Make a list and look at it daily. Notice how your strengths and weaknesses affect your behavior. Identify what you would like to change. Keep notes about your emotional responses to situations to raise your emotional awareness.
Improve your self-regulation by listening before responding or reacting and try not to interrupt others. Learn to step away when you are in difficult situations or feeling overwhelmed. Determine actions to take to manage your emotions. When you are negative feelings are strong, identify what triggered you. It can be helpful to ask yourself, “Will this matter a year from now?” Being able to adjust your emotional responses by changing your perspective allows you to be proactive rather than reactive.
Motivation determines how well one manages their goals and likely they are to seek new challenges. When someone’s motivation is low, they think, “What’s the use?” or “I just don’t feel like trying.” Basic actions for increasing motivation include setting specific goals with dates for achievement, identifying why these goals are essential to you, and clarifying what you are passionate about. To capture this motivation, create a detailed plan of action and post your goals where you can see them. It is also powerful to visualize the outcomes you are trying to achieve. If you find it hard to get motivated around your day-to-day life, plan something in the future that excites you. Something to look forward to will create a pull that makes daily life worthwhile.
Social awareness impacts our ability to understand the emotions of others and empathize with them. People with low social awareness find it challenging to know how others respond to situations. To improve your social awareness:
1. Practice taking the social temperature of others.
2. Listen to their words and observe their non-verbal behavior.
3. Rank the intensity of their emotions.
4. Practice seeing things from another’s point of view.
5. Think about how your actions and words will impact others.
Improving your social awareness by being considerate of others. Mastering social awareness makes it possible to build strong, meaningful connections. People don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.
Social regulation occurs when you seek to impact or influence the emotional responses of another person. People skilled in social regulation are good at influencing and inspiring others, building impactful teams, and managing conflict. Strong social regulation makes it possible to understand others and move people toward a common goal. Those skilled in social regulation use active listening as well as verbal and non-verbal communication. They are persuasive and make good leaders. Improving your abilities at social regulation is simple. You merely show an interest in the well-being of others. When you remember people’s names and take accountability for any misunderstanding, people will relate to you differently. By striving for quality relationships, you can positively influence others.
Developing greater emotional intelligence helps us avoid negative emotions and behavior patterns, deepens our relationships, and improves teamwork. It increases our empathy and enables us to enjoy greater well-being, fostering individual, team, and organizational success.
Cami Miller is a business coach and works with executives, entrepreneurs, and family businesses, developing strategies for success. You can reach her at camimiller54@gmail.com
