The past few years have changed life for us all. Remaining productive in the hybrid workplace challenges our creativity and focus. Many companies now report that they find employees working from home are often as effective as when they worked from the office. Individuals, however, often tell me that they struggle to be as productive as possible when working remotely.
Being productive is not about working harder. It is not about working faster. You might be able to drive your car faster and farther, but without the proper care, it will break down. Interestingly, the highest-performing cars need more care, not less. We are not machines, but we also must take care of ourselves, or we will pay a price. The burnout and physical illnesses resulting from working harder and faster often means we achieve less. Even those workhorses who put in seventy-hour weeks get tired eventually. After a time, they find themselves less productive. For example, a typical hospital shift is twelve hours. Studies show that working such long hours impact nurses’ vigilance and increases the risk of errors. The impact of long hours on effectiveness is especially true in critical environments like intensive care. One study recommended limiting twelve-hour shifts, and another hypothesized that peak effectiveness waned after four hours. Actual productivity is about striking a balance. An employee is more effective when rested than when tired or anxious.
Today, companies are facing talent shortages like never before. It is not unusual for an employee to find themselves working overtime. Many companies report overtime is currently up to 40-50% from the usual 20-25% level. Even those who welcome the money they earn, grow weary over time. Industries that must limit the hours an employee can work are struggling to keep their companies running. Airlines are the most finding today’s talent climate particularly challenging. Air travelers are experiencing delays and cancellations in greater numbers than ever before. Staffing issues have caused an unprecedented number of flight cancellations and delays. In an industry already struggling, the future is questionable.
Why are staffing shortages so extreme? During the shutdown, people reexamined the way they were living and working. Some folks discovered that they liked being home. Other people calculated the time and money it cost them to work and decided it wasn’t worth it. Lots of people with small children have decided to stay home until the little ones are in school. A number of people have elevated side gigs to primary job status. More often than ever, people are looking at what they have always wanted to do and going for it.
If you find maintaining productivity a challenge, there are several strategies that can help. If you are a manager or leader in your company, these will be of value to you and your employees.
Be creative, and approach work differently. An excellent place to start is with meetings. I understand a lot of companies are having shorter meetings and finding it yields better results. Morning huddles improve communication. Better communication can allow a team to work through problems early, making everyone more productive. Streamlined business practices. The way you’ve always done something may not work anymore. As more employees work remotely, managers need to modify their management styles. One method that works well is to ask yourself and your team, “If we were doing this for the first time, is this the way we would do it?” I also like to stimulate creative thinking by asking, “If you couldn’t do it the way you are doing it now, how would you do it? Seeing a task or challenge with new eyes stimulates creativity.
Set goals and be intentional. The most productive people I see are clear about what they want to accomplish. The clarity and focus created by setting short-and-long term goals help us achieve more. The higher up the food chain you are, the more critical it is for you to be intentional and to set goals. When your team knows what they are supposed to achieve, they are much more likely to succeed.
Take a moment to inspire. Some types of work can be mind-numbing. Even exciting jobs have aspects that are drudgery. Find ways to make work inspiring. I recently spoke to a young man who wanted to go to work at a plant. When I asked him why, his description of how vital the chemicals made at the plant were to the people who used them was inspiring. If he can keep that level of inspiration throughout his career, he will have a life filled with purpose. Some people may think that fun is counterproductive. A workforce that takes time to enjoy their lives will be able to bring more of themselves to their work.
Show your team you trust them, delegate. The greatest leaders are those who can get work done through others. Delegating tasks frees you to do the things that only you can do. Delegating requires leaders to let go of possessiveness. Reluctance to delegate can come from the belief that “Nobody does it as well as I do.” Nobody will learn to do a task well if you never let anyone do it often enough to get good at it. Delegating interesting and challenging work is a way to keep employees engaged. There is no need to be afraid that someone else will do it better than you. Hire the best people you can afford and support them to be remarkable. Be generous with giving credit for success. Not only will you look good, but your team will love you for it.
Network with others. If you don’t know others in your field, your value is less than it should be. You should be able to pick up the phone and ask any number of experts a question. Being able to put the word out when you have a job opening or need a job yourself can make your network priceless! Remember that relationships require deposits as well as withdrawals. Be sure you are available to give to your network as you are to receive from them. It always amazes me how much social capital even the offer of help carries. Be especially generous to young people and newcomers to your field. There is a possibility that you may benefit from that goodwill later. Someone helped you when you were starting, and here’s your opportunity to pass it on.
Eat that frog first. When you have an unpleasant task, you tend to procrastinate. I’ve noticed that an unpleasant task gets harder the longer you avoid it. Like jumping into a cold pool, it doesn’t seem so bad once you are in it. Not to mention that doing those challenging tasks first keeps them from becoming urgent. If you must do an unpleasant job, allocate time, and get it off your plate. If you delegate unpleasant tasks, spread them around to different people. Be sure to give people fun and interesting things to offset the less enjoyable ones. If you don’t want to do a task, chances are, neither do they.
Learn to live in balance. Periods of stillness do not mean you are lazy or unproductive. They might indicate that you are ahead of schedule or contemplating a better solution. Companies are finally beginning to realize that happy workers are better workers. Some are even giving their employees bonuses for taking off five consecutive days. Working through lunch or eating at their desk does not make someone more productive. Lunch breaks away from one’s workstations are valuable to the body and the soul. Workers who are tired and overworked are not only less productive but are more prone to errors.
Everything I read on productivity talks about balance. Productivity occurs when the amount of work done meets or exceeds reasonable expectations. Those who follow a routine know that we need time for doing and time to be open to inspiration. Inspiration time for me occurs when I am fishing, kayaking, reading, or writing. Doing occurs when you are working, completing tasks, or brainstorming. Achieving a balance in how you spend time will help you to accomplish more. Failure to do so will slow your productivity, and you will spend more time completing tasks than should be necessary. The term “balance” can be confusing. Balance does not mean 50% of the time in one area and 50% in another. Balance is individual to each of us, and your ratio will differ from mine. Contemplative people need more downtime; others can recharge quickly. In other countries, people take a month off annually and have numerous holidays. In our country, we have fewer holidays, so it is even more essential to make the best use of your time off.
The most important thing to remember about productivity is to be kind to yourself. Take the time to determine what works best for you, when you are happiest, and how you can do more of that. There is a way that you can do your job and feed your soul, and you are the best person to discover it.
Cami Miller is a business coach and partners with leaders on all levels to develop strategies for success. Contact her at camimiller54@gmail.com or text 225-432-0454
