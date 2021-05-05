Over the last several years, I have had more and more people contact me asking for help with anxiety. It makes me wonder if anxiety more prevalent now than ever, or am I just meeting more anxious people. I didn’t have to do much research to discover that anxiety, affecting over 18% of Americans, is the most common mental illness in the country occurring nearly twice as often as depression (9.6%). It makes sense that if clinical anxiety is that high, anxiety that is troublesome, but not clinical, is also quite common.
Is it increasing? I believe anxiety has been increasing for some time. In the olden days people called it worrying. People would describe an anxious person as a worrier. Barnes and Nobles reported that in June of 2017 sales of books about anxiety increased 25%. Statistics aren’t in for the time since the pandemic began, but early reports indicate that anxiety got a major boost. Anyone who tried to buy toilet paper in March-July of 2021 understands the impact of anxiety.
Tim Newman in Medical News Today calls anxiety an ever-present uninvited guest. Is anxiety, in fact a cognitive plague that is affecting us all if not directly, indirectly? Practitioners believe that there is more anxiety, that it is more severe, and that it is more commonly recognized. Even if your anxiety is not high enough to require medical attention, it can still be causing you to suffer.
Experts at the Mayo Clinic say that experiencing occasional anxiety, such as you might have if you narrowly missed an accident while driving your car, is normal. It becomes an issue when it changes from a little nervousness to intense anxiety, to fear, and then to terror. In fact, friends who experience panic attacks describe them in terms that do, in fact, suggest they are terrifying. Experts seem to agree that a panic attack will not kill you, but that doesn’t mean you don’t feel like you are going to die.
You may be one of those lucky people who just don’t let things get too you, but chances are you know someone who has anxiety that causes them problems. Without getting into the diagnostic details of anxiety, just know that anxiety comes in many forms. Social Anxiety is quite common, as is generalized anxiety disorder, separation anxiety disorder and phobias of everything from arachnids (spiders) to zebras. A phobia is something that elicits full blown panic in a person.
Signs and symptoms of anxiety may differ from person to person. They range from feelings of nervousness, restlessness, or tension, to a sense of impending doom. Physical symptoms include increased heart rate and rapid breathing, sweating, trouble concentrating on anything other than the anxiety trigger, difficulty sleeping, and a strong urge to avoid things (or people) that trigger anxiety.
Many people with mild anxiety before the pandemic found relief in not having to be around people or in environments over which they had no control. Now they must return to the workplace and school and in some cases are overwhelmed and quite anxious. It is expected that parents may be seeing more separation anxiety in their children who got used to having them around more.
If you are experiencing an uncomfortable level of anxiety, there are a few things you can do that will help you manage those anxious feelings.
• Limit your intake of caffeine and sugar. Too much coffee, cola, or energy drinks can cause your heart to beat faster than normal and result in feeling like your emotions are running away and taking you with them. Pay attention to how what you eat, or drink makes you feel. Limit the amount of caffeine or stimulants you ingest.
• Eliminate electronics before bedtime. Screen time is a stimulant. Television, especially the news or the latest horror movie is counterproductive to getting good night’s rest. If you read books electronically before bedtime, buy some glasses with blue light blocker for a better quality of sleep.
• Exercise away your tension. A good exercise plan will help reduce your anxiety, especially if your work tends to be more cerebral than physical. Figure out what time works best for you to exercise. Too close to bedtime will make it difficult to go to sleep. Pay attention to your body and pick a regimen that works for you.
• Meditate and take some deep breaths. Increasing the amount of oxygen in your blood stream reduces anxiety. Search under meditation or relaxation for an app that will work for you. It is possible to find an app that is good and free.
• I find that gratitude is a great relaxer. Find ways that you are blessed and allow yourself to feel grateful.
• Check your calendar. Are you running yourself ragged? Pick one or two activities that you (or your child) really enjoy and eliminate the others. Have a movie night or a family game night instead. Make the choice that you run your life, not the other way around. Model self-care for your children so they can learn good habits.
In the case of a full-blown panic attack, try the 54321 Ground Method.
This is recognized as the most common grounding technique for anxiety attacks. To use it you identify:
• 5 things you can see.
• 4 things you can feel.
• 3 things you can hear.
• 2 things you can smell.
• 1 thing you can taste (if you don’t have gum or a tic tac, remember an experience when you tasted of something you liked)
Refocusing on the sensory experiences will take your mind out of the panic loop and makes it easier for you to calm down.
If you or a family member are suffering with anxiety, see a professional. They can make sure there isn’t an underlying physical issue that needs to be addressed.
Cami Miller is a business coach and works with executives, entrepreneurs, and family businesses developing strategies for success. She can be reached at camimiller54@gmail.com
