Spring has sprung, summer is coming, and vacation travel has already begun. In 2020, the news that an American Passport was unwelcome worldwide was crushing to me. Now that the world is again open, people are revisiting their bucket lists and are ready to get outside and play. Seasoned travelers have tricks and tips to help those infrequent. Today’s article will offer tips relative to air travel.
Let’s start with airfare. Planning can save you hundreds of dollars. I recently booked a flight to Spain for October and was pleased to get it for under a thousand dollars. If I had booked it when I first started looking, I could have gotten it for a little over $700, but I wasn’t ready then. My fare is good, and my flight times are excellent. When booking a flight, check departure and arrival times and layover times. Even though you don’t plan to change your flight, try to get a free change option. In today’s uncertain climate, I recommend travel insurance.
Although advance booking can get you better fares, don’t worry about it. The significant fare increases start about a month before travel. You will pay the highest fares when you book less than seven days out. When booking your flight, check different websites (more on that later). Before you book, determine how likely your plans are to change. If you feel certain your trip will happen, start looking at fares 6 months out. If buying that far ahead, get a refundable ticket. If your plans are uncertain, wait until a month out. Your plans are less likely to change by that time, and fares should still be reasonable.
You may have heard that it’s better to travel on Wednesday or that you should buy your ticket on a Friday, at the end of the month, or on a full moon? I used to follow these tales and believe that, at one time, they may have had influence. Fares don’t seem affected by these factors anymore. For me, choices are about finding the flight times and connections I want more than the price. Flights between two cities will vary from day to day so if you are flexible, check different travel dates. Some tickets offerings are crazy. Eleven hours and forty minutes to Spain and nineteen hours and fifty minutes return. One ticket offered a 24-hour return trip. There was a one-hour layover in Dallas going and a five-and-a-half-hour layover in Dallas returning. I couldn’t get a better return flight with my original dates no matter what I did. Finally, I changed the day I returned. I ended up with a two-and-a-half-hour layover in Dallas on my return flight. Flexible dates can make a big difference. Look at different travel days and even other airports. I got a more convenient flight out of Baton Rouge for a little less than it would cost me to fly out of New Orleans with better connections.
When flying into large cities like New York or Chicago, make sure you fly in and out of the same airport. New York has JFK, LaGuardia, Newark, Islip, and White Plains, all serving the area. When a layover involves changing airports…by bus…that you must arrange, the trip can become quite the adventure. Especially if you only figure out the issue during your layover. Yes, I speak from experience. Now I book non-stop flights when I can. A non-stop flight means less likelihood of cancellation, delay, or missed flights. As a bonus, your luggage is more likely to arrive with you too.
Check your layover times. One of the flights from New Orleans to Madrid had a thirty-five-minute layover in Chicago. Even though both flights were on the same airline, that tight layover in a large airport made me nervous. One wouldn’t even have time for a Cinnabon at that pace! You may want to check out the floor plans of your connecting airports online.
Many international airports have become more efficient in recent years, making air travel much easier than it used to be. I recommend checking if your potential layover airports are under construction before booking. Airlines won’t necessarily change their schedules to accommodate construction delays, and they can cause severe delays. My goal when traveling is to never see a “Pardon Our Progress” sign at an airport. Avoid airports under construction if you can.
Another thing I consider is weather concerns. If I fly in the winter, I make connections in southern hubs. When flying during hurricane season, I try to avoid Gulf Coast airports. You can’t plan around every eventuality, but if there is a smart choice, be smart.
Where to book? This is one of the most fluid of all travel challenges. I hate it when my favorite lowest price website no longer has the lowest prices. When that happens, I must research and find a new favorite. If you are new to the game, spend a little time checking around. Kayak, Hipmunk, and Priceline offer comparison shopping. While price is important, timing can be even more important. A direct flight may be well worth an extra fifty dollars. I have also found savings on tickets purchased on Cheap-O-Air and Travelocity. Check the airline’s site as well. Though some are less user-friendly than others, you will sometimes see the best fares there. Southwest Airlines is one of my favorite airlines. Booking on Southwest can only be done on their website. Their fares, especially a couple of weeks out, are pretty good. A couple of years ago, I flew from Fort Lauderdale to New Orleans for $69 non-stop. I felt like I had won a prize!
The credentials required have changed for many airlines and destinations. A verified driver’s license or a passport will soon be required to travel by air. The ruling is scheduled to go into effect on May 1, 2023. If your driver’s license expires soon, renew it with a Real ID license, available at your DMV. Travel outside the United States nearly always requires a passport. The regulations change from time to time, so traveling with a valid passport can save you some trouble. Make sure your passport is valid for at least six months past your travel dates, or you risk being turned away at the border.
TSA PreCheck is another shortcut that frequent travelers love. There are special lanes for passengers who have TSA PreCheck. There is a fee, and it is worth it if you travel often. In TSA PreCheck, you don’t have to get undressed to go through security. You keep your shoes and belt on, and you don’t have to remove your laptop and toiletries bag. It is like traveling before 9/11. You can qualify for eighty-five dollars at TSA Enrollment Centers in Baton Rouge, Kenner, and New Orleans. Check the website www.universalenroll.dhs.gov to see what they required.
There are so many great travel tips worth noting, but no space for them here, so I will wrap up with some packing tips. If you find a great fare and the Spirit moves you to buy, check the restrictions first. A great fare will be less of a bargain if you pay $50 to check your bag and $25 for a carry-on. Cheap fares may not mean cheap travel. I have met hundreds of people who seldom check a bag. If they are light travelers, good for them. My philosophy on carry-on luggage is less is better. If my layover is very short or my bag is very small, I sometimes travel with just a small carry-on. If I’m going to have to schlep luggage through an airport, it better be small and light. My carry-on will contain only necessities, like a small hand sanitizer, some antibacterial wipes, a book, and a metal water bottle to refill. I confess, I usually put a pair of panties in my carry-on. If my luggage is misplaced, I won’t feel as inconvenienced if I have a change of underwear.
When packing for a trip, lay out everything you think you will need and then put about half of it back. Travel clothing should be versatile. One color palette can make simplify your wardrobe. For weather concerns, plan to layer and check to ensure the weather you are going won’t be too extreme. Over the years I have found that clothes I’ve had to buy on trips are some of my favorites. If you get somewhere and need to go shopping, buy something you really like and call it a souvenir! Think minimalist for hairstyles, make-up, and footwear. Good job if you get home and have worn everything you packed at least once!
My last tip is to be kind to everyone you meet. Travel brings out the best in some people and the worst in others. Lend a helping hand to someone in need and overlook the rudeness of others. At the end of the day, you will have had a better trip. Smile at staff and say please and thank you when they help you or even try to do so. If you are nice to the person trying to solve your problem, the chances of success are better.
I would love to hear tips for travel that have proven valuable for you. Please put your suggestions in the comments or text or email me at the number or address below. I will continue the travel topic in future articles.
Enjoy your travels!
Cami Miller is a business coach. She works with executives, entrepreneurs, and family businesses to develop strategies for success. She can be reached at camimiller54@gmail.com or 225-432-0454
