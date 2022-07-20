This weekend a friend of mine had to move. It was a decision made abruptly due to a cracked slab in the house he was renting. I knew several things about his situation. He had moved in less than a year ago but had never unpacked completely. When he moved in, the property owner had promised to do some repairs, and he was waiting to take everything out of the boxes. A recent shoulder injury meant that he shouldn’t lift anything heavy. He didn’t have a new place yet, so I was concerned about how he would manage.
When I offered my help initially, he declined the offer. I used to run a company that did residential and international moves, and I know a lot about moving. Also, as a kid, we moved often. I was 31 years old before I had lived in the same place seven years in a row. When I know someone is moving, I often offer to help, but people don’t always accept. “I wouldn’t want to bother you is often the response.” Having moved my office by myself before, I know how hard it is to move without help. I also know how hard it can be to get things organized enough to be able to use helpers. Sometimes organizational skills are more important than lifting strength.
As a culture, we have a hard time asking for help and accepting it when offered. There are a lot of jobs that are difficult to do by yourself, and when a project is complex, it is easy to get overwhelmed. When I was single, my friends and I had an understanding. If one of us needed help, we were there for them. Even if they didn’t ask, we stepped in and helped. If someone complained, “I need to clean out the storage shed,” One or two of us would show up, ready to go to work. It can be hard to get rid of things that we used to love, and people who have a gift for seeing the potential in things that look like trash today can accumulate so much stuff. It is easy overwhelmed. Often caring for a sick family member, decluttering, or finishing a project that has gone on too long might be done easier and better by an outsider than ourselves.
If you need to ask for help, don’t hesitate. If no one steps up, there’s no need to feel rejected. It could be that it’s a busy weekend, or the thing you need help with is overwhelming for them. If your go-to people can’t help, don’t hesitate to look for someone you can pay to help you. I caution you against waiting until the last minute. The last time I moved my office, I didn’t plan well. By the time I got around to calling my friend who does commercial moves, they were all booked up. I decided that I would rent a truck and pick up moving help from the labor pool outside Home Depot. The Saturday of the move I went to Home Depot, and no one was there. This was just one of many consequences of my failure to plan. Moving the small office by myself took two days. Because I didn’t arrange my truck in advance, I had to rent a panel van which meant I had to make about six trips. Mileage and multiple trips increased the cost of my move. I was so exhausted after the move that I never did unpack everything. I have three or four boxes still tucked in corners and closets. The next time I move, I am calling Joe with the Quality Group.
Even before asking for help, take time to get organized. If you ask for help to drop a car off at the dealership for repairs, schedule the appointment and then find out if it is on someone’s way to work. If so, giving you a ride to work in the morning is no trouble. If you have a sick family member and friends are offering help, set up a care calendar. At carecalendar.org you can set up a calendar that will help organize friends to deliver meals, and other types of care. Tasks like visiting or sitting with someone, running errands, and bringing food are a big help when a family is trying to care for a loved one. Communicate food preferences but understand that not all your friends will be able to bring you meals from your favorite steakhouse. If I know the recipient, I always try to set aside an hour when delivering a meal to visit with them. Good company always makes the food taste better. I’ve participated in this type of help often, and it has always worked out quite well.
Speaking of offering help, I love movies that show a barn raising. Watching communities coming together to build a barn so quickly amazes me. If you lived in the Greater Baton Rouge area in 2016, you know that after the flood, that the need for help far outweighed the availability. I saw so many people reaching out to others. I remember two very well. One was a friend whose own house flooded, but he couldn’t get into the area to start the clean-up and repair. He spent weeks after the flood helping people clean their houses and begin restoration before he even touched his own. The other was a friend who lived in a nearby town and only got a couple of inches of water in one of her rooms. Grateful that her damage was minimal, she asked me if I knew where she could come and cook for people who needed meals. I connected her with a group organizing teams of people clearing and gutting houses. That day, the workers ate well. We sent go boxes out to those who wouldn’t leave their work to eat. It felt good to know that we were fueling the restoration effort.
Why don’t we ask for help when we need it? There are a few things that keep people from asking for help. Fear of judgment or rejection, a desire not to bother others, and feelings of unworthiness are reasons we may not ask for help.
Sometimes, we are afraid that others will see as weak. People who are struggling often say, “I’m ok.” It is possible to ask for help and “be ok.” We might also fear that others will judge us if we cannot manage things. If we tend to judge others, we will assume that they will also judge us.
There are times when we think we can manage it. The paradox is that even when we can manage it, accepting help can mean we get through it easier, safer, and faster. Lot of things are difficult to do alone. The one that always comes to mind is moving a queen or king size mattress. It is impossible to do by yourself. If you want to make something difficult easier? Tap into the expertise of others. Someone who has done it before can save you from the mistakes of trial and error. Asking for advice is a great way to deepen your relationship with someone. When someone advises you, they become part of your success team because now they want you to succeed.
There is always the possibility that the person we are asking for help from will say no. Fear of rejection often stops us from asking for help. It is true. People might say no. Saying no is not as likely to be about you as it is about availability. If they are rejecting you, you now have a better understanding of your relationship with that person. It might be a little painful, but it is still, a good thing to know. In addition to the fear of rejection, we might also be afraid of being a burden to someone. Self-consciousness about imposing upon someone can cause us to make up stories about our relationship. We might imagine that person’s opinions about us are negative and that’s why they don’t want to help. Just because someone is saying no to your request for help doesn’t mean they are saying no to you as a friend, relative, or colleague. As creative as the stories in our heads are, they are always harsher than reality.
We can be our own worst enemy fearing when imagining what others might think about us, our self-judgment tends to be less kind than that of others. We criticize ourselves for asking for help when we have a task or job. It’s ludicrous to believe that we can do everything, yet so many people try. If our main work involves helping others, we tend to be especially reluctant to ask for help. People often feel shame and don’t want others to know that they are messy or that their finances are not in as good a shape as they think they should be. The truth is everyone has “stuff” they are not proud of.
Asking for help could turn out better than you ever thought possible. What was the outcome of my friend’s request for help? At 7:00 Saturday morning, he had two friends, a truck, and a trailer at his house. Within the next hour and a half, three more came. We loaded the furniture first, and packed boxes followed. By 9:45, all the furniture and his belongings were in storage.
More benefits come from asking for help. Not only did my friend get his furniture moved, but he was also very touched to learn that people cared enough about him to spend part of their day off helping him. And we all felt good about having helped a friend in his time of need. The next time you face a task and feel depressed, overwhelmed, or alone, just ask for help.
Cami Miller is a business coach and partners with leaders on all levels to develop strategies for success. Contact her at camimiller54@gmail.com or text 225-432-0454
