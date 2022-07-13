You may have noticed that it is hot outside. Since we are in the south, our weather is described as hot, hot, hot! If you have lived here for years, you may know that these temperatures are much the same as in previous years. Yet this year, it seems much hotter. Hot enough to keep you inside or make you plan a vacation somewhere where it is at least ten degrees cooler. For many, the heat is enough to make us abandon barbecuing, gardening, and anything that requires you to go outside.
As hot as it feels now, July 2021 was the hottest month in recorded history. When I read that, my first thought was, yes, but July 2022 is not over yet! We will see whether that record will hold or whether July 2022 will surpass it. Louisiana and Texas share the distinction of having the warmest summer weather in the United States. Hottest recorded temperature in Louisiana? Plain Dealing in north Louisiana recorded a temperature of 114° in August of 1936. The hottest temperature on earth was 134 degrees and occurred in California on July 10, 1913. I remember being in Dubai in 1980 and experiencing high temperatures of 120°. Today, when I go out in hot weather, 120° is the benchmark. If my skin isn’t prickling from the heat, I tell myself, “This is hot, but I’ve been in hotter.”
While walking my dogs the other day, I encountered a neighbor walking her pup. Her red face was covered in sweat, even though her puppy doesn’t walk very far. As we stopped for a minute to chat and let our dogs say hello, I could tell she seemed angry about how hot it was. I know what helps me to be more comfortable is air conditioning! I sometimes go out when it’s hot, and I always feel grateful when I can duck back into a cool house. Living in gratitude is a great way to ease some of the frustration of the summer heat. This year’s hurricane season so far has been very quiet. With a little luck, we will get through it without a major storm or power outage. Staying safe in the summer is especially important for the elderly or those with health conditions that make them vulnerable to the heat. Here are some tips to stay safe from the summer heat.
Sweating is good for us. Baton Rouge was recently voted the third sweatiest city in the country. Sweating is the body’s way to cool down. When we get hot, our bodies release sweat through our pores. The sweat evaporates, cooling our body and helping lower our body temperature. Sweat is essential for temperature regulation. Lack of sweat in extreme heat is a sign of heat exhaustion or heat stroke. To sweat, you must be hydrated. If you don’t drink enough water, your body can become dehydrated and overheated, resulting in heat exhaustion or heat stroke. When I was a youngster, we would take salt tablets to combat the effects of sweating a lot in the heat. Due to changes in our understanding of the effects of excess salt, they are no longer recommended. Current recommendations include a variety of sports drinks. Look for drinks containing electrolytes and avoid those with too much sugar.
Avoid the hottest part of the day. When I was younger, we spent a summer in Tucson, Arizona. It was hot, hot, hot from eleven until about five o’clock. One afternoon shortly after we arrived, my mom suggested we pick up some groceries. At 1:30, the only people who were in the store worked there. My mom asked the clerk, “Where is everybody?” The clerk explained that because of the heat, people didn’t venture out in the heat of the day. Do what people living in hot places do. If you can avoid it, don’t go out in the hottest part of the day, typically from about 11:30 to 3:30. Monday, for example, the hottest part of the day is 11:00 to 5:00. You might not want to plan anything outside for Monday. The good news is that we leave the 90° temperatures behind Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday this week. We’ll have a brief respite from the extreme heat.
The heat index is also called apparent temperature or “feels like” temperature. Today it is 92°, but it feels like 110°. The heat index is essential for those vulnerable to excess temperatures. It is an indicator of whether it is safe to venture out. Since staying out of the heat is not always possible, here are some ways to keep safe in weather hotter than 95°.
Drink more water than usual. Listen to your thirst, but don’t wait to feel thirsty. If you know you are going fishing or going to be out in the heat tomorrow, start hydrating today. If you are hot and need to cool down, take a cool shower. Don’t use the stove if your air conditioner is struggling to keep your house cool. Use the microwave instead or eat foods that don’t require heat to prepare. Avoid caffeine or alcohol. Alcohol lowers the body’s tolerance for heat and interferes with the body’s natural ability to regulate temperature. As diuretics, both caffeine and alcohol can speed up dehydration.
If you must work outside, try to do it at the beginning and end of the day when temperatures are cooler. Frequently alternate periods of rest with periods of work. Muscle cramping, nausea, vomiting and dizziness could all be signs of heat-related illness. Heat exhaustion is common and can turn into heat stroke. Take a cold bath or even an ice bath. Heat stroke can cause permanent damage and even death. Drink more water than usual. Wear clothing that is loose, lightweight, and light in color. Always wear a hat; the best hat is one that breathes. Wear sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 when you’re out in the sun for long periods. Apply sunscreen 30 minutes before going outside and again at least every two hours.
Never leave children unsupervised near water sources such as pools, lakes, or rivers. Children are exceptionally vulnerable to sun and heat exposure. Distracted by playtime activities, they can become dehydrated even when swimming. Dehydration in children and the elderly is an emergency you can prevent. If it occurs, you should seek treatment immediately. Sunscreen and protective clothing covering as much skin surface area as possible are as important for children as for adults.
Pets are at much at risk of overheating as we are. Be sure there is plenty of water and shade for your pet and be aware that concrete can get hot enough to burn your pet’s paws. If your pet overheats, cool them down with cool water on their belly only. Dunking the animal in water can interfere with its body’s ability to regulate temperature. Do not cover, crate, or confine the animal. Law enforcement officers are allowed to rescue animals in distress. Sources disagree on whether our state’s Good Samaritan laws protect you from liability if you cause damage while rescuing an animal in distress. The best course of action is to call 911 and follow their instructions. Louisiana’s statutes against animal cruelty carry some of the most severe penalties in the nation. These laws change often, and I recommend you check them before acting.
The good news is that the summer lasts only a few months. By October, you will have forgotten how hot this summer was. Chances are, next July will feel like the hottest summer you can remember.
Cami Miller is a business coach and partners with leaders on all levels to develop strategies for success. Contact her at camimiller54@gmail.com or text 225-432-0454
