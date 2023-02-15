While surfing the internet over the weekend, I came across an article, 50 Points from an 80-year-old. As I perused the fifty “rules to live by,” I noticed several that spoke volumes and wanted to share my thoughts. My favorite is, Look people in the eye. It is important because eye contact is crucial for communication. When two people simultaneously look into each other’s eyes, they communicate more deeply. Eye contact activates the limbic mirror system. When we share eye contact, the same neurons firing in the other person are firing in us. The emotion we feel could be joy, surprise, or fear. That is why people who are close to one another know intuitively what certain looks mean.
A look can create a bond between two people and engender trust. Movies often have a scene in which a character says, “Look me in the eyes,” after which they say something they want the other person to believe, such as, “You know I love you, right?” Many people believe that if you maintain eye contact with someone, you can tell if they are lying. Unfortunately, that is a myth. An honest person may have a tell that lets you know if they are lying, but a liar can look you in the eye and lie. Thus, the phrase “a bold-faced (or a bald-faced) lie.”
By helping us focus on the conversation, eye contact can improve understanding between two people. Eye contact also makes it easier to read facial expressions, enabling you to read a person’s non-verbal communication. Eye contact can build respect. Maintaining eye contact during a conversation shows the person you think that they are important.
My second favorite rule of thumb is, Be Brave. It’s okay to be scared if you don’t let your fear stop you from taking action. Numerous authors, including Rory Vaden and Ruth Soukup, have written, “It’s okay to be scared, do it scared!” There is a story about a woman whose office building that was on fire. As her coworkers were the high-rise, her fear of enclosed spaces made her frightened of taking the stairs. She crawled under her desk and hid there. Someone alerted a firefighter to her location. When he went up to get her, she told him she couldn’t because she was scared. His response was, “It’s okay, do it scared.” Using these words, he was able to talk her out from under her desk, and step by step, he guided the way down sixty flights of stairs, rescuing her from the fire.
My third favorite saying is included in H. Jackson Brown’s Life’s Little Instruction Book, never deprive someone of hope; it may be all they have. The hope state of mind is closely linked to faith. Hope lies in a desire for the future, whereas faith comes from certain beliefs. In a Psychology Today article by Dale Archer entitled, The Power of Hope, he says hope is an emotion that springs from the heart, not the brain.
Hope has amazing strength. It has helped people overcome poverty and unemployment, defeat cancer, and survive the loss of everything in a flood or hurricane. Several times while working as a nurse, I heard doctors declare that there was “No hope” for a patient only to watch the patient recover.
I liked several others, including, Remember, no one makes it alone. Have a grateful heart and be quick to acknowledge those who helped you. Another is Don’t allow the phone to interrupt important moments. It is there for our convenience, not the caller’s, and one last one I’ll share.
Become the most positive and enthusiastic person you know. Attitude is how we think or feel about something. It can impact our performance and, more importantly, our mental state. In his book, Attitude is Everything; Jeff Heller said, “change your attitude, change your life.” One way to manage your attitude is to choose to be unconditionally positive. It is essential to make this choice often. After a while, the positivity becomes yours, and when something pushes you toward a negative attitude, it will feel strange, and you will self-correct. It becomes easier when you limit the time you spend around negative people. In the book, Shogun; James Clavell shares the Japanese philosophy about harmony. It states that the only thing we truly possess is our harmony, and we should not let anything take it away. I feel the same way about a positive attitude. If we hang on to our positive attitude, we will be better for it.
I can’t think of anyone who wouldn’t benefit from making eye contact, being brave, helping others keep hope, and becoming the most positive, enthusiastic person they know. If you are interested in learning more about “50 Points from an 80-year-old,” You can find it in a quick search on the internet.
Cami Miller is a business coach and partners with leaders on all levels to develop strategies for success. Contact her at camimiller54@gmail.com.
