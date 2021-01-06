Leadership is not a given, and we have seen situations where people who were great leaders in one crisis, failed to lead in another. Being the leader of a family is a constant job. You cannot just be a leader in a crisis, but must lead day after day, through crises and the mundane. How you lead in the mundane can make leading in difficult times easier. Below are nine tips on leading the family.
1. Be the leader your family needs:
You are more than a father or a mother, you are a model. Your family is depending on you, and your little ones and big ones are watching. Are you setting a good example or a bad one? How you live and the example you model will come back to you in your children. It is worthwhile to set a good example of the respect, moral responsibility, trust, and loyalty you would like to see from others. Every family needs a leader, and it is up to you to be the best person for the job.
2. Work in partnership with your spouse:
Remember, you are not only teaching your child how to be a good person, but you are also teaching them how to be a good partner. Skills such as caring, collaboration, and negotiation will be valuable to them for the rest of their lives. Jesus said, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” As you show the strength of a united house, your children are likely to do the same when their time comes.
3. Take off your bib and put on your apron:
Some of the greatest leadership lessons in history came from a man whose model of effective leadership still inspires us today. When Jesus said, “I didn’t come to be served, but to serve” he gave us a strong lesson on leadership.
4. Stay humble:
Leading with humility is about displaying regard for the dignity of others. This can mean changing a family dynamic of teasing and even bullying to one which supports and uplifts one another. When you teach the family to respect one another you are demonstrating true strength for the weaker members and the stronger ones.
5. Think and act morally:
When we describe someone as “a good person,” we are usually speaking about their moral character. Someone who not only knows the difference between right and wrong, but who lives that difference. Early modeling of moral behavior for your family pays big dividends as your children grow and begin making their own decisions and choosing their friends.
6. It’s what you learn after you know it all that counts:
No one is the best they can possibly be. Engaging in continuous learning demonstrates to your family that working to be better is a desirable goal. It will inspire them to be learners as well. Pick your favorite. Books, podcasts, You Tube videos and talking to people you admire are all great ways to expand your knowledge.
7. Be courageous:
There comes a time in everyone’s life when they must take a stand. Alexander Hamilton said, “If you stand for nothing, you will fall for anything.” Setting an example for your family so they learn to pick their battles carefully and to fight for what is right will help them meet their challenges with courage when the time comes.
8. Open your heart and mind:
Being human means that we are born with a guarantee that we will make mistakes. As much as we hate to be wrong, mistakes can offer us powerful lessons. When you find that you are wrong, be quick to apologize, and be open to having a conversation about it. Teach your child that no one is perfect, that they shouldn’t expect themselves to be, and show them how to solve problems when they occur. A child who has never dealt with trouble will be less successful than one who learns to address difficulties and solve problems.
9. Lead from your faith:
At the very least, praying for your kids gives them your focused attention and thought. At most, we are asking the best of all fathers for help and wisdom. Praying with your family teaches them the power of faith and its place in their lives. Why wait until your child is in an emergency before praying for them? Do it daily.
Cami Miller is a business coach and works with executives, entrepreneurs, and family businesses developing strategies for success. She can be reached at camimiller54@gmail.com
