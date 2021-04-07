Last week I wrote about A Players, those incredible people who positively impact every aspect of a business. How good a fit someone is for a job and a team is a critical factor for success.
Of the many assessments that companies employ to select and develop talent, the DISC profile is one of the most widely used. It is popular because it is easy to use and provides valuable information. Although DISC style is just a small cross section of an individual’s persona, it offers information valuable to the employer and the individual.
There are many different combinations of the various styles which make it challenging to become fluent in the language of DISC. Here is more detail on the strengths of the different styles.
•The D style is a Director. The D is driven, results oriented, and often impatient. They are fast paced, quick thinkers, and naturally decisive leaders.
•The I style is an Influencer. The I is outgoing and communicates easily. An Influencer loves fun and excitement and motivates and inspires the team. They love new projects, are charismatic and persuasive.
•The S style is a Supporter. The Supporter is steady, stable, reliable, gentle, and polite. Unlike the D and I styles, they are excellent listeners. The Supporter encourages others through appreciation and is an excellent team player.
•The C style is Conscientious. The C is cautious, compliant, and thorough. Cs are great planners and good at organizing. Focused on doing things right, Cs tend to be fair and unbiased. They like structure and tend to follow the rules.
Everyone is a unique blend of styles, and no one style is better than another. Traits tend to be more distinct when an individual is predominantly one style. Understanding the different styles will help you communicate more effectively with others. At work and at home, DISC can help improve collaboration and reduce conflict. When you honor another by recognizing, understanding, and adapting to their style, it enables you to improve collaboration and increases your ability to create and maintain rapport with them. Whether you are leading a team or selling a product or service, rapport is the secret sauce of relationships.
Each of these styles can also have challenges especially when a single style is strong in a person.
•The Director style tends to be impatient and a poor listener. They can be judgmental and insensitive. The D’s drive can help them to be successful, but they have difficulty trusting others and have a need to be in control which can create problems in the long run. CEOs, Entrepreneurs, and Attorneys are often the D style.
•The Influencer is normally likable and charming, but when stressed, they can be poor listeners who are guilty of overpromising and underdelivering. This can result in the loss of credibility. Their disorganization can make them poor time managers and negatively impact their success. They can inspire, but often get bored with the execution of a task or project. The I tends to do well in Sales, Marketing, and any career where they can be in the spotlight.
•The Supporter is often difficult to read. They are not very expressive and tend to keep their feelings to themselves. Sensitive and conflict avoidant, they often actively shun center stage and have a low tolerance for risk. They do not like surprises, and greatly value their privacy. The Supporter style can find success as Teachers, Nurses, and Therapists.
•The Conscientious person can be perfectionistic and will frustrate others when their need to gather the facts delay critical decisions. They seldom make mistakes, but their caution has a price. The C can be overly critical and even pessimistic. They are often the last to embrace change. They make great Accountants, Actuaries, and Engineers.
DISC assessments are easy to administer and offer great information that can be applicable for job performance, sales, improving your marriage and even your golf game. It is possible to identify a person’s style when interacting with them because style is evident in what they say and do. Something as simple as rechecking the math on a bill at a restaurant or holding the door open for a group of children can be a clue as to a person’s style.
Even though it is easy to see how a particular style is suited for a particular career, there are many examples of people who are successful in careers that are not a perfect match for their most dominant style. A person’s secondary style can be a significant factor in determining where they find success.
It is important to remember that DISC is not a personality test, and does not measure mental health, motives, values, skill, or experience. It can, however, be a great indicator of how a person will behave and what tendencies they bring to the workplace.
Great resources for more information about DISC are the book Room Full of Referrals by Alessandra, Misner, and Lyons and YouTube videos by Tony Alessandra.
If you have questions about the DISC profile or would like to work with a certified DISC distributor, send an email to camimiller54@gmail.com with DISC in the subject line and you will receive a response within 48 hours.
Cami Miller is a business coach and works with executives, entrepreneurs, and family businesses developing strategies for success. She can be reached at camimiller54@gmail.com
