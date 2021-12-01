When you look in the mirror, do you see all you will ever be, or do you see potential, or a work in progress? How we view ourselves today gives us insight into how the rest of our lives are likely to go. When you think about the future, how do you see yourself? Do you see yourself growing or static, active, or sedentary, doing more, or winding down? “Old," can be a person who have lived a long life, or it could also be someone who feels the best of their life is behind them. One of the questions I love to ask clients when they are stuck in fear is, "What would you do if you knew you would not fail?" When we do not fear failure, our willingness to take risks and innovate is stronger. Even when we hide our fear behind phrases like, “I wish,” and “Yes but,” it is still the fear that is holding us back.
Think back to a time when you were 5 or 6 years old. You may have had dreams of becoming an astronaut, professional ballplayer, or musician? Most of us did not dream of becoming what we are as adults. Why? Because when we are young, we see possibility, not barriers. When we are young, we unencumbered by limitations, external or internal. As we age, we see obstacles that stand in the way of our success. Bills, rules, regulations, external restrictions, and our own limitations loom much larger to our older selves. We begin to create and nurture internal limitations which are much harder to overcome. Our "I will" shifts to, "that's hard" and finally to, "I can't."
When we are young, the type of songs in our hearts are, “I Believe I Can Fly!" or “Nothing Can Stop Us Now.” After life has its way with us; what was once a passion is no longer even lukewarm. We often think, “If only.” “If only I had finished college,” “If only I had learned a trade,” or “If only I had/had not married….” Each "If only" is in the past but changing our circumstances must happen in the present or the future. One of my favorite sayings is, "Don't look back; you’re not going that way." I find it ironic that we are so stuck in how things are that we cannot see the way they could be. If you think of childhood as square one, we’ve come a long way. If we could go back to square one and start over, would we? Our first time at square one we face few limitations, but if we return to it, we carry the baggage of our experiences. Whether our memory of our experiences is accurate or not, it colors our view of the future.
If you ask a thousand people if their life turned out the way they thought it would, 100% of them would say “No.” Some people’s lives are better than they expected, some, worse than expected. It is not surprising that people's lives are not what they expected them to be when they were age 8 or 9. But expectations they had in high school, college, or even later, were often unmet. My kid’s great grandmother used to say, “The hardest thing about life is that you get the test before the learnin’!” When you asked people if they would go back and change anything, the majority say, “No.” If it were not for these experiences, good and bad, they would not be the person they are today. It is rare to find someone willing to give up who they are today, even if getting there painful.
Fear of failing holds most people back from changing the way they do things. This fear comes to us in different ways. We may have become afraid because we have had a painful experience with failure. Often, people learn to fear failure from others. Well-meaning parents to keep their child safe create fear with warnings of the consequences of failure. Peers might frighten them to intimidate them or because they also are afraid. The real tragedy of failure happens when we fail to learn from it. If we fail because we took a risk, we may learn not to take risks when what we need is to be smart about which risks, we take. A thrill-seeker takes risks for the thrill of it, and that seldom weighing the risks involved. Taking a calculated risks involves considering the risks involved before acting. When the potential rewards outweigh the risk and the likelihood of success is high, taking a risk makes sense. Knowing your level of risk tolerance can help you push through what I call automatic fears? Those are fears that come about not because of risk, but because something is strange or different.
Life has its own way of introducing us to caution. Guarantees are few and far between, and the good stuff is on the other side of risk. Open a business? Risky, 21.5% fail during the first year. Get a college degree? You don't get your money back if you fail, you know. Get married? Lord have mercy, risky, risky, risky. First marriages end in divorce 41-50% of the time. Yet every day, people get married, enroll in college, and start businesses. Why? When we want something, our minds see the thing we want as possible, and our desire for it becomes stronger. When we are in this state, not only is the desire strong, but the risk seems very small, making us optimistic. It makes us do things like start a business or get married when the odds of success are poor. If you never take any risks, you are likely to miss the best life has to offer.
They say you cannot break an omelet without cracking an egg. When you think about failure as an opportunity to learn, it stings less. How can we learn? The best teacher is experience. But we only learn from it if we examine what happened and our role in it. If our marriage fails, it is common to blame ones’ spouse. When we fail to look at our part in failure, we squander the opportunity to learn the valuable lesson it holds. Statistics show that 60% of second marriages fail. Which means a lot of us are not learning from our mistakes.
Think of a failure you have had in your life. What did you learn? I hope the lessons you learned have made your path to success easier. There is something worse than failure. It is regret. As a young tween, I first heard the expression, better to ask forgiveness than permission. I grew up feeling better to make a mistake than to do nothing and live in regret. Many people throughout history have spoken about failure and regret. My favorite quote is from Theodore Roosevelt. He said, “Far better it is to dare mighty things, to win glorious triumphs, even though checkered by failure, then to take rank with those poor spirits who neither enjoy much nor suffer much, because they live in the gray twilight that knows neither victory nor defeat.” As you look forward to life, do not shrink from failure, “but dare mighty things.” It is not possible to do great things from a place of safety. But through courage, we can live a life without regrets.
What would you do if you knew you could not fail?
Cami Miller is a business coach. She partners with leaders on every level to develop strategies for success. Contact her at camimiller54@gmail.com.
