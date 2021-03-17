On Sunday, I watched a TV special on famous personalities who have been working from home. I was surprised at how many famous people are working from closets, and other cramped spaces that seemed inadequate. This pandemic has created challenges never anticipated. Those who found themselves working from home created makeshift workspaces Had they known they would need them for more than a year, they might have taken more time to consider our choices. We humans like to feel like we have choices, and so finding ourselves with no choice about much of what impacted our lives was exceedingly difficult.
We didn’t seem to have many choices a year ago. Most of us were required to stay home and if lucky, were able to continue working, and we adapted to working from home. This experience led to some interesting discoveries. Here are some tips based on what we have learned.
Many companies were surprised to find that employees were actually more productive working from home. Because this required some discipline, those who thrived did so because they developed strategies for success.
• Make a plan. People who worked a plan found themselves much more successful. By setting a time to begin and end each day and planning what they were going to accomplish during various segments of that day, people could track their productivity and know just how they were doing. Without a plan you can find yourself working longer hours for fewer results. Set a hard stop at the end of the day. It will help you structure your activity and create more balance for your life.
• Manage interruptions. Others in your house will need to understand that even though you are at home, you are in fact at work. It will help if you take a little time on your breaks to check in and give some attention to those who might need it. If you have little ones in the house, give some hugs, or share a snack. If your house mates are furry, a quick walk, petting, or scratching them behind the ears will be good for both of you. If others have difficulty honoring your space, use the door. Open door policies seldom work in a setting if you are the only one working.
• Take a minute to organize your thoughts. Some people miss their commute time because it was the time they spent gathering their thoughts and mentally organizing their day. If you are one of those people who needs that time, take it. Taking a morning walk or spending time over your morning coffee can serve the same purpose as that commute without the frustration of traffic.
• Master technology. Technology is a tool. There really haven’t been a great deal of new technology since we started alternate work settings, but most people have embraced existing technologies differently and are using them more effectively. Surprisingly, a big advancement occurred in something we have been doing since the beginning of man’s time on earth. Quite a few people have developed the ability to listen more effectively. Previously we might have sat in a morning meeting unaware of those around us. Now, it is possible to tell when someone is struggling without even being in the same city with them. We notice their participation, the tone of their voice, and other clues can tell us much. When we first started, working virtually was exhausting. After a year’s experience, we might now discover that the way we used to work exhausts us. How you show up is even more important for virtual meetings. This means put your face on zoom, Webex or Facetime. Use a background if your space is messy, but people don’t want a headshot or a white outline on a black background, they want to see YOU!
• Reach out. Working remotely can be lonely. Pick up the phone to talk to a co-worker or friend. Even though the telephone is not what we would call new technology, it is still a great tool for connecting.
• Use Social Media as a tool not a weapon. Whether you are active on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter, using social media can make your world a better place. Connecting with like-minded people around the world can be enriching. Be aware that Social Media can help you to make connections, but if not used properly, it can also damage relationships. I have yet to hear anyone say, “I used to believe this, but someone on Facebook told me I was wrong and that changed my mind.” A good rule of thumb is to never say anything to someone on Facebook you wouldn’t say to them face to face. If your emotions are high, wait a bit before posting. Avoid using Social Media as a weapon and if you can’t, avoid using it altogether.
• Be kind to yourself. When working from home, it is more important than ever to take breaks. Not everyone likes structure, but if you are one of those people who loses track of time when you are working, you may need to set a timer. The timer can remind you to take a break and it can remind you to get back to work. And while we are talking about breaks, take a real stop for a meal. You deserve it!
These discoveries and those you have made for yourself prepare you to make choices. In March of 2020, there were few choices offered to us about how we worked and lived. As we enter Phase 3, I want to encourage people to treat “returning to normal” as a series of choices. The first choice being, “What would I like normal to look like?” It is my hope that you are inspired to make conscious choices about how you move forward. You may not be able to design your life exactly the way you would like, but with so many choices available to you, making smart choices will impact your life for years to come.
Cami Miller is a business coach and works with executives, entrepreneurs, and family businesses developing strategies for success. She can be reached at camimiller54@gmail.com
