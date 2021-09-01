Whether you think that you are "just lucky" or "not lucky," you don't have to leave your good fortune to chance. There are many things you can do to increase what people typically refer to as "luck."
Establish a strong network of friends and colleagues. Stay in touch with your network. It doesn’t take much, and the internet makes it easy to keep up with birthdays and special events. Go beyond your typical Facebook happy birthday wishes and call or send a card or a note to those in your inner circle. Make new connections for yourself and your network. Often it only takes a few minutes to make a deposit into a relationship. Take the time to introduce two people you know who could collaborate personally or in business. They will remember that you made their lives richer. Relationships = Opportunity.
Create a vision of your success. What will your success look like? Who will you be when you are successful? What sounds will you hear? How will you get there? By creating a clear vision of what success will look like for you, you make it easier to achieve. Neuro scientists have found that a group of basketball athletes who visualized practice shots improved nearly as much as those who went to the gym and took those practice shots. The brain thinks in pictures, and by visualizing your success, your brain will work to make it a reality. Visualizing the steps you must take to succeed is very much like creating a plan. Make your vision bright, and colorful and add sound and feeling. The more intentional you are in your visualization, the closer your reality will match your desire.
Share your good fortune. Ever hear the saying, what goes around, comes around? When you receive good luck or a blessing, pass some of it on to someone else. I am not suggesting that you give away money unless you just want to, but there are many ways to pass luck on to others. If your tomato plants are yielding lots of fruit, share with your friends and neighbors. If you cook a pot of gumbo, take a container to the elderly couple down the street. Father Mike Collins used to call that making heaven on earth. When you share your good fortune, your world becomes more attractive.
Be open to new things. Richard Branson said, “If someone offers you a new opportunity but you are not sure you can do it, say yes, then learn to do it later." Just because you've never done something before doesn't mean you shouldn't say yes. You may not do it perfectly, but it may end up being the thing that you are most proud of doing. If you tend to be very uncomfortable with new things, start small. Go someplace different for lunch, or try brushing your teeth with your non-dominant hand. Wear your watch on the opposite wrist than you usually do. You will be very uncomfortable at first, but then it will begin to feel normal. If you are not typically lucky, changing some of your habits could put you on the path to better fortune. The magic happens outside your comfort zone.
Be an attractor of luck. It is not possible to catch luck, but it is possible to attract it. Pay attention to your surroundings. Look for opportunities where luck is more likely to find you. Listen to your hunches and go for it! I know some of the most incredible experiences of my life came from being in the right place at the right time and being open to luck. Sometimes, when I thought things were not working out because I wasn't getting what I wanted, I ended up getting something better.
Trust your intuition. This may take some practice if you are insecure or tend not to trust yourself. If your quiet inner voice seems to have gone still, it may be because you refused to listen to what was probably good counsel. My intuition has helped me to make some of the biggest decisions in my life. Sometimes it is very clear, other times more subtle, but it is always right. For me it is like a quiet, inner voice that usually asks a question. Decisions about career, where I live, and even a life partner resulted from listening to my intuition. I have made some bad decisions due to ignoring my intuition as well. Some were relationship decisions, but I remember when my inner voice very clearly urged me to take a different route, and I ignored it. Another car turned right in front of me, causing an accident. Even though I had ignored my intuition about which road to take, I was driving more carefully and what could have been a major accident ended up being less serious.
Work hard, success is just on the other side. Often when people talk about luck, they think of it as being outside their control. The truth is that good things come to those who hustle while they wait. A positive attitude and a bias toward action will put you in the path of good luck more often than a rabbit's foot and a four-leaf clover. Lucky people tend to be more focused on the good things that happen to them than on the bad things. Never stop learning, never stop hustling.
Set your goals high. I am not a person who believes in ridiculous goals. I love that saying shoot for the moon, and even if you miss, you will land among the stars, but I also know that if your mind does not believe that you can reach the goals you set, those goals will not inspire you to strive. I often work with clients to set goals and am disappointed when a client sets their goal for this year the same as last year. I encourage and challenge them to set stretch goals that are not unrealistic but also not easy. Often it results in them achieving much more than they initially thought reasonable.
Keep an optimistic viewpoint. There is an old story about a Chinese man who had a son. One night wild horses ran in from the valley, and he was able to capture them in a corral he had built. His neighbors all praised his good fortune. "This is wonderful! You are so lucky!" They said. The old man just said, "Maybe." The next day, his son was breaking one of the horses to ride, and the horse threw him. He landed badly and broke his leg. "Oh, this is such bad luck!" The neighbors said. The old man only said, "Maybe." A few days later, the army marched through the town. They took all the men except the very old, the very young, and the young man with the broken leg. The neighbors told the old man, "You are so lucky! They didn't take your son because his leg was broken." The old man just smiled because he knew that a lot of what seemed like luck depended on your viewpoint. Stay optimistic. What seems like misfortune may be an opportunity in disguise and it can make us resilient.
Live in the present. We often become unhappy about what happened in the past or anxious about what might happen in the future. Both can rob us of the luck that the present holds for us. Holding onto negative things past is a recipe for misery. It can be hard to let go, but the sooner we can accept what is, the quicker we can refocus on enjoying the present. If you find that anxiety steals your joy, practice facing the unknown with curiosity and wonder. Imagine what might be. Luck cannot come to you if you are too anxious to greet it with an open mind.
Cami Miller is a business coach and partners with leaders on all levels to develop strategies for success. Contact her at camimiller54@gmail.com.
