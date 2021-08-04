Great heads of businesses and families know the art of delegation. It is one of the management skills most often lacking in new managers, but I often encounter people who have been managers for years whose delegation skills are lacking. If you are interested in using delegation to make your household run more smoothly, just replace the word employee with the words, family member.
Delegation, done right, is empowering. When allowed to prove themselves capable, employees and children will work hard to demonstrate their abilities. It is one of the best ways to develop people and free managers and leaders to work on tasks only they can do.
Delegation is the act of granting a person the power to act on one's behalf in an official capacity. When a boss gives someone a task that is part of their regular job, it is not delegation; it is assigning work. The holdback for many people with delegation is that "No one does it better than me." While this may be true, giving a person the opportunity to develop the skills to do it well will provide you with more time to be a leader. When you spend time doing things that others could do, you won't have time to do what only you can do.
The worst delegators fail to delegate any higher-level tasks and sometimes even do tasks that are the job of an employee. Newly appointed managers, who have moved up from the ranks, must learn to be strategic instead of tactical. Sometimes they miss doing the kinds of tasks that give them a sense of completion. It is not uncommon to see a new manager doing tasks one or two levels below the level at which they should be working. When a manager works below their job level, it results in very long hours, as the manager then finds themselves staying late to complete the tasks they should have done during regular hours.
There are four "rights" of delegation:
Right Task – When delegating, it is essential to pick the right task. If you want to delegate better, make a list of all the tasks you do and identify which tasks would save you time, be satisfying for a team member to accomplish, or be a skill that someone needs to learn or improve. If the task fulfills any of these criteria, it is an excellent task to delegate. Remember that telling an employee to do something they should be doing as part of their job is not delegating; it is assigning. It is supervision but not delegation. Be careful about limiting delegation to burdensome, unrewarding tasks. If the only functions you feel comfortable trusting your team with are menial and unrewarding, your employees will not develop as they could.
Right Person – Delegating success lies in choosing the right person. Select a person on your team who possesses a basic or advanced level of experience and is ready, willing, and able to help when needed. The truth is the experienced person becomes experienced by doing things. Consider what skills are required for the task and know that the lack of experience does not necessarily mean a lack of skills. Match the requirements of the job to the individual's strengths and developmental needs. Lastly, does that individual have availability in their schedule to dedicate to the task? Taking the time to set the developmental objective along with the task objective will increase learning. Be careful not to overload someone with tasks just because they are always willing.
Right Challenge – Make sure that you and the team members share the view of the task to be done and the desired outcome. What you see as a challenge, your team member may see as overwhelming. If a delegated task is a big stretch for them, be sure that they have identified resource people to help them if needed. Before delegating a task, ask yourself if this individual has the knowledge, skills, and time to deal with the task. If a task is complex, like running the office for a week, delegate a more manageable task first, like managing the office for a day. Where possible, have the person shadow you on the task, allowing them to see how you do the task. It will significantly increase the likelihood that your employee will do the task to your satisfaction. When delegating a task, you must also delegate the responsibility and the authority to do the job. Let them know what resources, time, money, and people are available to them.
When a person performs a task for the first time, they may need more help than someone who has done the task several times.
Right Follow-up - When giving an employee a task, make sure you don't take it back. No one does their best work with someone breathing down their neck. One of the main reasons to delegate tasks is to develop personnel, and a benefit of successful delegation is an increase in confidence. If you fail to give the employee complete control over the task, they will feel micro-managed and assume that you don't have confidence in them. Giving them space and time to do the job doesn't mean that you don't follow up. Your employee needs to know the scheduled completion date and set a mid-point check-in date for reporting progress. Too much control or too little involvement can spell failure.
Make sure that when delegating a task, you give ownership of the task to the person. Trust is critical to delegation, and difficulty trusting will compromise your ability to delegate. It is ok to ask the team member, "Tell me how you plan to do this task." Offer suggestions if needed, but once you have agreed on the plan, stay out of the way. I once had a client who delegated the same task to two different people with the excuse, "This is important, and I want to be sure it gets done." Imagine how frustrated those employees were when they found out that their boss didn't trust them and that they had just spent precious time doing a task that someone else was already doing.
The big payoff comes when the delegated task is complete, and now that you have someone who can do the task, you can take it off your calendar. Where do you struggle? If detail work is where you struggle, delegate tasks that require careful attention to a detail-oriented employee. If you are not creative, let a creative employee work with marketing to design a logo or packaging. Your team has talent far beyond what their jobs require. Want to get the most from your people and help someone shine? Find out what they love and put them in charge of it.
Great leaders hire good people, support their learning and development, and then get out of the way. Your business or household will run much more smoothly when you can share the work. As the ancient proverb states, "Many hands make light work." When you teach those hands to do the job well through the magic of delegation, your employees will be happier and your workplace more successful.
Cami Miller is a business coach and partners with leaders on all levels to develop strategies for success. Contact her at camimiller54@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.