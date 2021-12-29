As we prepare to move into a new year, we may look back on 2021 with mixed feelings. Whether 2021 was your best year ever or left much to be desired, taking the opportunity to examine your mindset is a great way to prepare for 2022. Your mindset impacts the way you interpret and react to things. Improving your mindset is the first step to making 2022 a phenomenal year.
There are two kinds of mindsets, Growth Mindset and Fixed Mindset. Individuals with a Growth Mindset acquire skills and knowledge easily and are typically more orderly and focused than their peers. People with Fixed Mindsets believe their capacity to learn and improve is static and cannot be developed. We can see the most distinct differences in the mindsets in the language used by people with different styles. People with Growth Mindsets use words such as “I can” and “Yet.” This may take the form of “I don’t know how to do it yet.” The Fixed Mindset uses the language, “I can’t, I’m no good at…,” and “What’s the use?”
People are not permanently in one mindset or another. We all have our moments of Growth Mindset even if our default mindset is Fixed. Alternately, we all have times where we must deal with our limiting beliefs. For example, a person can have a Growth Mindset about physical fitness and work out in the gym daily but quit their Spanish class because they believe they are not good at languages. A Growth Mindset is about more than effort. It is also about strategy.
Expanding your mindset can significantly impact your achievements, whether you are changing from a Fixed Mindset to a Growth Mindset or expanding a Growth Mindset. I can remember when I was a young child, teachers told me that certain things “couldn’t be done.” Even from a very young age, it always struck me as ridiculous. I am sure that my teachers found me frustrating. I would consistently continue working to solve problems and puzzles that they told me were impossible. I didn’t solve them all, but it never stopped me from trying.
It is not unusual for someone with a Fixed Mindset to be triggered by others. Many things can trigger the feelings of defeat that are common in a Fixed Mindset individual. One is someone telling you you’re not good at something. For example, when a teacher tells someone with a Fixed Mindset that they will never amount to much, there is a good chance that they will never overcome that prediction. Let a teacher say the same thing to someone with a Growth Mindset, and it may be the push that makes things happen. Like my friend Lola White whose teacher told her she would never achieve anything significant. It was just what her Growth Mindset needed to create the determination she needed. As an adult, Lola created a nonprofit organization which partners inner-city kids with volunteer coaches.
Another Fixed Mindset trigger is when someone overreacts to your failure, it can cause you to believe you are not meant to pursue whatever it was you failed to do. Oddly enough, when someone rescues you from failure, such as when a parent does a child’s science project, it can cause a Fixed Mindset person to think they are not good at science and never will be.
If you want to help yourself or someone develop a Growth Mindset, specific questions help. When you do something and are less successful than you had hoped, rather than dwell on the failure, ask, “What did I learn?” When you focus on the value of the lesson, life is a little less like taking the exam before the class. Approaching a challenge is less overwhelming when your options are success, failure, and learning. Ask, “What am I missing?” This question leads a person to be more curious about possibility, focusing them away from failure.
How can someone with a Fixed Mindset create more success? If you have a Fixed Mindset and find yourself avoiding challenges, connect with someone who loves challenges. By partnering with someone who has a Growth Mindset, it will be easier to persist even because their grit will inspire you. Grit means the ability to stick to committed goals and work towards their fulfillment even when struggles and difficulties occur.
If you are a parent, there are many reasons why helping your child or grandchild develop a Growth Mindset may be the best gift you can give them. I have seen many kids who were smart enough to go to medical school or law school choose less demanding careers because their mindset prevented them from tackling a challenging curriculum or job. I support kids in doing whatever they choose but want them to have a choice rather than fail before they even begin. If you would like to help your child develop a Growth Mindset, there are several ways you can achieve this.
Use praise wisely. Call a child’s success great, and they will believe they are bad if they fail. Praise their efforts more than their results. Outcomes are important, but seldom occur without effort. Help the child understand that if they are better than yesterday, they are moving in the right direction. Be careful about blind praise like, “At least you tried!” Misguided praise can keep a child using the same strategies that failed before. Much better to say, “Let’s figure out a way to do this better.” Or “What did you learn?” Also important is to be careful about labels when praising. If a child makes an A on a test, saying, “You studied hard for this test!” Is better than saying, “You’re so smart!” If you label the child smart when they do well, they will label themselves dumb when they do poorly.
What about when a child does well without making much of an effort? In the book Mindset, Author Carol Dweck recommends avoiding labels like “smart” and “clever.” When a child does something easy for them, describe it as such. Say, “That was so easy for you! Let’s find a problem that’s more of a challenge.” Encourage the child to seek out challenges in various areas in life. Besides school, sports, games, and music can also help them learn the joy that conquering challenges can hold.
Avoid blame and help your child avoid self-blame. Ask questions like, “If you had to do it again, what would you change.” And never compare a child to another child or sibling. It’s ok to say, “Let’s figure out how he did that,” but not, “Why can’t you be more like Becky?” As a parent, I made a conscious effort to recognize each child’s uniqueness, but sometimes, I failed. When he was six, I remember telling my son, “Why are you afraid? Look at your sister, she’s only four, and she’s not afraid?” He quickly responded, “She hasn’t lived long enough to know to be afraid.” I realized that my children were very different and that comparing them was foolish.
Be an example. If a child sees you playing small or shrinking away from challenges, they will do the same. When you stretch to do something challenging for you, don’t try to make it look easy; let the child see that everyone has challenges, and facing them can bring great satisfaction. When facing something challenging, I have a friend who says, “Wow, this scares me, so I have to do it!” It’s her way of pushing herself to do something she might usually avoid
Whether you are a Growth Mindset person who welcomes challenges with glee, or a Fixed Mindset person who must steel themselves to do challenging things, it is essential to recognize how a Growth Mindset can serve you. Working to develop in the areas where you find yourself limited can open possibilities that you never knew existed. If the world is your oyster, then a Growth Mindset is your oyster knife! I hope 2022 is full of challenges and successes for you!
Cami Miller is a business coach and partners with leaders on all levels to develop strategies for success. Contact her at camimiller54@gmail.com or text 225-432-0454
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.